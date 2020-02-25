Mass rubbish dumping in Alperton is a 'criminal act' says council

Rubbish apparently fly-tipped on private land in Alperton. Picture: REX/Shutterstock Copyright (c) 2020 Rex Features. No use without permission.

This is a picture of a huge fly-tip left on private land in Alperton.

The council has described the dumping of rubbish on the ARY site at the Atlip Centre as a "criminal act".

According to analysis from the BBC large-scale fly-tipping incidents in England have more than doubled since 2012.

Figures reveal Brent had a total of 23,965 flytipping incidences in 2018,2019 with 26 mass rubbish drops - although this was down on the 312 mass dumpings the previous year.

Councils are responsible for investigating, clearing and taking appropriate enforcement action in relation to small-scale fly-tipping on public land, and do have legal powers to require landowners to clear fly-tipped waste from their private land.

Cllr Anton Georgiou, Liberal Democrat representative for Alperton, said: "I'm appalled by the level of dumping that has occurred at the ARY site on Atlip Road. It is possible this whole situation could have been avoided."

He said he was alerted by locals on February 6 to dog units and security on the site and emailed the council and received "a standard response".

He added:"If we are to effectively deal with the huge problem of dumping and fly tipping in Alperton and across Brent, it is essential that the council is a lot more agile and responsive to queries that they receive."

Brent's environment chief Cllr Krupa Sheth(Labour) said the council takes a "zero tolerance approach" to fly-tippers on public and private land.

She said: "We are aware of the incident at Atlip Road and we are working with The Environment Agency and the landowner in connection with the criminal act which has occurred on this piece of private land. We will continue to work with our partners to assist them in their investigations and to ensure that the site is secured and ultimately that the affected area is cleared of the waste that has been dumped there, as soon as possible."

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: "In the last year we launched a Joint Unit for Waste Crime to bring down the most serious and organise criminal groups.

"Anyone found guilty could face jail time or a hefty fine."

The Times has been unable to reach ARY for comment.