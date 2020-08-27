Brent Council’s new ‘water feature’ in Kilburn goes down like a wet blanket

An extended busstop is causing havoc for locals on Kilburn High Road. Picture: Agnes Peyser Archant

Brent Council has been ‘thanked’ for extending a bus stop in Kilburn High Road and creating a “water feature” in the process.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bus stop outside Bokor by Brondesbury Villas appears to be blocking a drain and recent stormy weather has caused flooding.

Agnes Peyser, a local resident, said: “I really appreciate that Brent Council have invested a significant amount of money on Kilburn High Road, as part of safer travel measures.

You may also want to watch:

“Thank you very much for the new water feature created in the process.

She said it was “created by the extension of the bus stop, blocking drainage and the free flow of water”.

“The pigeons are loving it, pedestrians, cyclists and bus users slightly less,” she added.

A Brent Council spokesperson said: “In places where the footway has been widened around bus stops to aid social distancing, we have also extended the pavement to make sure wheelchair users can safely board and disembark buses.

“Drainage was an important consideration in the design of these changes, but we will investigate the issue that’s been raised in Kilburn.”