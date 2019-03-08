Search

Kenton secondary school eco-warrriors lead litter pick in Woodcock Park

PUBLISHED: 09:57 26 March 2019

Pupils of Kentons St Gregory�s Catholic Science College were joined by local primary schools for a community litter pick. Picture: Mark Large

Pupils of Kentons St Gregory�s Catholic Science College were joined by local primary schools for a community litter pick. Picture: Mark Large

Mark Large/DailyMail2019

Eco-warriors from a secondary school in Kenton picked up community neighbours for a giant litter pick in their local park.

More than 90 people turned out for St Gregory’s Catholic Science College’s litter pick in Woodcock Park on Friday, as Keep Britain Tidy’s national clean up campaign launched.

In under an hour they collected 46 bags of rubbish using picking tools, refuse and recycling bags provided by Veolia.

Brent Council provided a skip outside the Donnington Road school for the morning for any large or bulky items.

Pupil Thisbe Mendes, 14, a member of the school’s Eco Committee, said: “By 2050 there could be more plastic in the sea than fish.

“We all need to do our part to reduce our use of plastic and to educate people not to drop litter.”

Those helping included pupils from Uxendon Manor and Mount Stewart Primary Schools as well as youngsters from BrightStart Nursery School.

Local organisations also got stuck in with staff from Blue Ginger Restaurant, LJ Butler funerals and St Luke’s Hospice all taking part, as well as Kenton’s Conservative councillor Reg Colwill, representatives from The Rotary Club of Northwick Park, The Friends of Woodcock Park and Kenton United Synagogue.

St Gregory’s head, Andrew Prindiville, said: “I’m incredibly proud of our fantastic Eco Committee pupils for organising such a successful community clean up.

“They are passionate about improving our environment and making a better world for the future.”

Uxendon Manor Primary school teacher, Serena Addari, added: “All of the children had such an amazing time and were so shocked by the amount of litter collected!”

St Gregory’s pupils carried on their clean up throughout the day with Year 7 pupils collecting rubbish for recycling in the school playground at lunch time and 6th Form pupils litter picking in the afternoon.

