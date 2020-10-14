Kensal Green artist wins WaterAid’s global Art of Change competition

A Kensal Green artist has won a global art competition that calls on governments to urgently bring clean water and hygiene to everyone.

Holly Thomas beat thousands to win WaterAid’s Art of Change contest with her piece Clean Water Saves Lives.

The 22-year-old said she was “thrilled” to win. “My work centred around the themes of togetherness and unity and the hope we can achieve a world where everyone, everywhere has access to clean water, hygiene and sanitation,” she said.

“Access to these basic facilities are vital in the fight against diseases like Covid-19, yet billions of people continue to live without them.

“World leaders have the power to change this and I am so happy my artwork is going to be used to encourage governments to act now and increase their investment in water and hygiene.”

Thanking WaterAid and all who judged and voted she said; “It’s been really special to be a part of this with so many talented artists and I really look forward to creating more artwork that will inspire change in the future!”