Locals and business owners hope that street overhaul will breathe new life into the 'forgotten' Kensal Corridor

Residents and business people from Kensal Green who back plans to transform the Kensal Corridor. Picture: Avril Mackintosh Archant

The busy Kensal Corridor thoroughfare will be getting a makeover, after investment by Transport for London and Brent Council.

The overhaul will include new trees, paving and a "community space" near the southern side of Kensal Rise station which can be used for public events.

The roads and pavements are the main focus of the work. Loading bays will be put in to stop delivery lorries holding up traffic, and parking rules will be changed to stop commuters parking in the high street to travel into central London. Measures will also be introduced to strengthen cyclist safety.

The scheme is backed by TfL as it aims to speed up buses that use the Kensal Corridor as part of their routes.

Kensal Green local Tracy Brent, who also runs gift shop Rise in Kilburn Lane said the investment and improvement was crucial for the future of the area.

She said: "We've been struggling to improve the aesthetics of the road for decades. We feel like we're an area that has been forgotten. The quality of the pavements and cleanliness has been appalling for decades."

The Wakeman Road resident who has lived in the area for 37 years said: "We've had a lot of people move into the area, but don't shop here because it doesn't look very nice."

She also said she understood concerns about potential effects on pollution, but believed it wouldn't be as bad as thought.

In August, environmental campaigners said plans could result in increased bus numbers and soaring pollution.

She said: "We're getting the money from TfL, we take it and run. They are planting trees as part of it, and after it's happened we can campaign against the number of buses. But this project is really important."

A consultation in February and March last year backed the planned changes by 80pc. The Kensal Corridor includes Chamberlayne Road running to Kilburn Lane.

Last month the Kilburn Times reported that 350 neighbours and businesses had objected to the improvement scheme.

In it, they had cited concern about an extra bus stop in Station Terrace and said that converting a car park into a public space bordered by buses will lead to a "nitrogen dioxide-laced seating area."