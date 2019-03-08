Search

Female leaders talk climate change, politics and consciousness at free event in Willesden

PUBLISHED: 11:35 03 July 2019

Christina Figueres, founder of Global Optimism and Sr Jayanti, European director of Willesden's Brahma Kumaris

Christina Figueres, founder of Global Optimism and Sr Jayanti, European director of Willesden's Brahma Kumaris

Archant

Two female leaders are sharing their insights at a free talk in Willesden centred on climate change and politics.

The Link between Climate Change and Consciousness is the first of a series of nine talks on 'Spirituality in Society' at the Brahma Kumaris Global Co-operation House, in Pound Lane, on July 7 from 7pm to 9pm.

You may also want to watch:

Christina Figueres, co-founder of Global Optimism and former climate change executive at the United Nations, and Sr Jayanti, European director at BK, will share what they've learned from their work and experiences in politics, economics and community to mark London Climate Action Week.

They will explore the link between consciousness and climate change, how spirituality can help cross the social divides of race, religion, politics and gender, and female values in leadership.

Sr Jayanti said: "Understanding the law of cause and effect leads to an adherence to the laws of sustainability."

BK is a charity that offers Raja yoga meditation, courses, talks and retreats.

