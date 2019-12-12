Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Free Christmas parking in Brent slammed by climate campaigners

PUBLISHED: 18:27 12 December 2019

Brent Council's festive free parking 'fift' slammed by environment campaigners. Picture: Sylvia Gauthereau/Brent Cycling Campaign

Brent Council's festive free parking 'fift' slammed by environment campaigners. Picture: Sylvia Gauthereau/Brent Cycling Campaign

Archant

Brent Council's offer of free parking for motorists over Christmas has been slammed by campaigners as a "toxic gift".

Shoppers have been able to park for free on the weekends leading up to Christmas in 10 council-owned car parks across Brent.

Car parks in areas including Wembley, Queen's Park, Neasden, Harlesden and Northwick Park have been free to use on the weekends.

But the "gift" has been slammed by cycling campaigners who approached council officers last year to high-light the dangers.

You may also want to watch:

Sylvia Gauthereau, co-ordinator for Brent Cyclists Campaign (BCC), said: "The decision to 'offer' free parking, far from being a gift, is anachronic, toxic, only aimed at people wealthy enough to own a car and it will cost us all dearly. This is certainly an honourable cause but isn't 'local' the key word here? If you are local to your high street, why would you need a car, beyond a specific mobility need? Why would you need to do all your shopping at once? Don't shop owners want people to come back more than once a year?

"Free parking is a disservice to people in Brent. It will simply lead to an increase in demand and induced motor traffic concentrated in areas of high footfall, making our high streets more dangerous, more polluted, more congested, more unpleasant and less appealing."

A Brent Council spokesperson said: "Free parking will continue this year to support shoppers and local businesses over Christmas.

"We are still working through a council-wide review following the climate emergency declaration.

"As part of this, we are working with residents through our Climate Assembly to examine Brent's carbon emissions and hear a wide range of views about how we should address the threat of climate change.

"Meaningful change needs to be considered carefully and we will be setting out our proposals in February."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cricklewood crash: Police appeal after man dies when car hits lamppost

There was a fatal collision in Dollis Hill Lane. Picture: Daniel Kulakov

Three arrested in connection with a dead man’s body found in a communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body has been found in a communal area of St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Teenager in a critical condition after being shot in Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Teenager remains in a critical condition after being shot in west Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

General Election 2019: Conservative candidate a ‘no show’ left leaning parties battle it out at Brent Central hustings

Green's William Relton Labour's Dawn Butler, Mary Adossides of Brent Trades Council and Liberal Democrat Deborah Unger. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Most Read

Cricklewood crash: Police appeal after man dies when car hits lamppost

There was a fatal collision in Dollis Hill Lane. Picture: Daniel Kulakov

Three arrested in connection with a dead man’s body found in a communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body has been found in a communal area of St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Teenager in a critical condition after being shot in Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Teenager remains in a critical condition after being shot in west Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

General Election 2019: Conservative candidate a ‘no show’ left leaning parties battle it out at Brent Central hustings

Green's William Relton Labour's Dawn Butler, Mary Adossides of Brent Trades Council and Liberal Democrat Deborah Unger. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Baker remains confident of turnaround despite Tiverton defeat

Harrow manager Steve Baker. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Free Christmas parking in Brent slammed by climate campaigners

Brent Council's festive free parking 'fift' slammed by environment campaigners. Picture: Sylvia Gauthereau/Brent Cycling Campaign

Championship: Birmingham 0 QPR 2

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (centre) takes on Derby County's Scott Malone (left) and Martyn Waghorn

Allinson braced for difficult Poole test as Hendon look to follow up Merthyr win

Shaun Lucien nutmegs Alexander Harris in the Merthyr Town goal to open the scoring for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography)

General Election 2019: Brent goes to the polls

Image of person voting at General Election. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists