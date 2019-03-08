Flytipped ‘eyesore’ Staples Corner promised a deep clean following SCRAM campaigners complaints

Francine Lawrence and Tariq Dar, with TfL's Gary Steward, Brent Coucil's Phil Stagles, Matthew Morter, Barnet's operations manager waste and Barnet Councillor Anne Clark at Staples Corner Archant

Campaigners fighting for Staples Corner to be cleared have won a promise that the flytipping hotspot will be “deep cleaned”.

SCRAM! (Staples Corner Residents Against Mess and Litter!) held a meeting on February 28 with representatives from TfL and Brent and Barnet councils to discuss litter removal and general cleaning of this strategic major gateway into London.

The Staples Corner intersection, where the North Circular, A5 and approach roads to the M1 meet, has long been an eyesore due to the build-up of coffee cups, burger wrappers, cigarette packets, plastic bottles and other litter thrown from cars as selfish drivers wait at the traffic lights.

Willesden Green neighbours Francine Lawrence and Cllr Tariq Dar MBE created the campaign group following complaints from locals fed up with the mess and the confused information as to which agency was responsible for cleaning the area.

They held their meeting on February 23 and planned to hold a protest at the junction, but the meeting two weeks ago with TfL and council chiefs had the desired effect.

Ms Lawrence, of Willesden Green, said: “I have been looking at this sorry mess for 20 years, and felt I can’t stand it any longer.

“Residents told me how embarrassed they were as they drove past this junction with visitors; I can now report back to our supporters that the misery is coming to an end.”

But she added: “While SCRAM! is delighted with this outcome, this ‘deep clean’ must be followed by a monthly cleaning programme. We will be regularly monitoring the litter levels.”

Cllr Dar added: “We are very grateful for the commitment to cleaning up Staples Corner that the representatives of TfL, Barnet and Brent have shown us.”

Barnet councillor Anne Clark said: “Local residents have been fed up with this blot on their landscape for years. We want to be proud of where we live, and this is a very positive step forwards.”

Gary Steward, area manager for Northwest Asset Operations at TfL, said: “We are aware of concerns about litter around Staples Corner and are committed to creating pleasant environments for people to enjoy. Following the meeting with SCRAM! last week, we are organising a deep clean in the area Litter removal is not our responsibility but we are working on the wider clean-up of the area.”