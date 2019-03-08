Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Flytipped ‘eyesore’ Staples Corner promised a deep clean following SCRAM campaigners complaints

PUBLISHED: 13:10 12 March 2019

Francine Lawrence and Tariq Dar, with TfL's Gary Steward, Brent Coucil's Phil Stagles, Matthew Morter, Barnet's operations manager waste and Barnet Councillor Anne Clark at Staples Corner

Francine Lawrence and Tariq Dar, with TfL's Gary Steward, Brent Coucil's Phil Stagles, Matthew Morter, Barnet's operations manager waste and Barnet Councillor Anne Clark at Staples Corner

Archant

Campaigners fighting for Staples Corner to be cleared have won a promise that the flytipping hotspot will be “deep cleaned”.

SCRAM! (Staples Corner Residents Against Mess and Litter!) held a meeting on February 28 with representatives from TfL and Brent and Barnet councils to discuss litter removal and general cleaning of this strategic major gateway into London.

The Staples Corner intersection, where the North Circular, A5 and approach roads to the M1 meet, has long been an eyesore due to the build-up of coffee cups, burger wrappers, cigarette packets, plastic bottles and other litter thrown from cars as selfish drivers wait at the traffic lights.

Willesden Green neighbours Francine Lawrence and Cllr Tariq Dar MBE created the campaign group following complaints from locals fed up with the mess and the confused information as to which agency was responsible for cleaning the area.

They held their meeting on February 23 and planned to hold a protest at the junction, but the meeting two weeks ago with TfL and council chiefs had the desired effect.

Ms Lawrence, of Willesden Green, said: “I have been looking at this sorry mess for 20 years, and felt I can’t stand it any longer.

“Residents told me how embarrassed they were as they drove past this junction with visitors; I can now report back to our supporters that the misery is coming to an end.”

But she added: “While SCRAM! is delighted with this outcome, this ‘deep clean’ must be followed by a monthly cleaning programme. We will be regularly monitoring the litter levels.”

Cllr Dar added: “We are very grateful for the commitment to cleaning up Staples Corner that the representatives of TfL, Barnet and Brent have shown us.”

Barnet councillor Anne Clark said: “Local residents have been fed up with this blot on their landscape for years. We want to be proud of where we live, and this is a very positive step forwards.”

Gary Steward, area manager for Northwest Asset Operations at TfL, said: “We are aware of concerns about litter around Staples Corner and are committed to creating pleasant environments for people to enjoy. Following the meeting with SCRAM! last week, we are organising a deep clean in the area Litter removal is not our responsibility but we are working on the wider clean-up of the area.”

Most Read

A motorcylist in his 30s has died following a collision with a car in Cricklewood

Claremont Road at the junction of Pennine Drive where a motorcyclist died following a collision with a car. Picture: Google

Queensbury tube station death: Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in underground assault

Queensbury station. Picture: secretlondon123 / Flickr

‘It’s like a bereavement’: How the ‘brutal’ deportation of a Harlesden father to Jamaica has distressed his teenage children left behind

Anthea Hart. Picture: YouTube

Risaan Udayakumar stabbing: Wembley parents slam teen’s seven year sentence for killing his sister’s ‘secret boyfriend’

Wembley victim Risaan Udayakumar was killed by his girlfriend's brother. Picture: Herts Police

Kilburn man who repeatedly beat his pregnant girlfriend is jailed for three years

Reece Penkert. Picture: CPS

Most Read

A motorcylist in his 30s has died following a collision with a car in Cricklewood

Claremont Road at the junction of Pennine Drive where a motorcyclist died following a collision with a car. Picture: Google

Queensbury tube station death: Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in underground assault

Queensbury station. Picture: secretlondon123 / Flickr

‘It’s like a bereavement’: How the ‘brutal’ deportation of a Harlesden father to Jamaica has distressed his teenage children left behind

Anthea Hart. Picture: YouTube

Risaan Udayakumar stabbing: Wembley parents slam teen’s seven year sentence for killing his sister’s ‘secret boyfriend’

Wembley victim Risaan Udayakumar was killed by his girlfriend's brother. Picture: Herts Police

Kilburn man who repeatedly beat his pregnant girlfriend is jailed for three years

Reece Penkert. Picture: CPS

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Dubois stops Cojanu to claim European title

Daniel Dubois (left) is the new WBO European heavyweight champion after beating Razvan Cojanu on Friday (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Hendon enjoy record-breaking win over Staines

The latest news from the local rugby union scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Willesden Green newsagent fined £2,400 for selling dodgy tobacco products

Galaxy News in Willesden Green convicted for selling illegal cigarettes. Brent Council

Flytipped ‘eyesore’ Staples Corner promised a deep clean following SCRAM campaigners complaints

Francine Lawrence and Tariq Dar, with TfL's Gary Steward, Brent Coucil's Phil Stagles, Matthew Morter, Barnet's operations manager waste and Barnet Councillor Anne Clark at Staples Corner

Sports coach who broke every bone in his body is nominated for prestigious award.

Simon Lloyd. Picture: Everyone Active
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists