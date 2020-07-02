Kingsbury charity shop ‘swamped with fly-tipped items’

Public have been fly tipping items outside St Luke's charity shop in Kingsbury. Picture: St Luke's Archant

People are being asked not to dump their belongings outside a Kenton hospice’s charity shop.

Fly tipped items outside St Luke's charity shop in Kingsbury. Picture: St Luke's Fly tipped items outside St Luke's charity shop in Kingsbury. Picture: St Luke's

St Luke’s Hospice says it is being “swamped with fly-tipped items” behind and in front of its Kingsbury store, in Kingsbury Road, for the second time in a month.

The charity, which provides free end of life care for people in Brent and Harrow is appealing to people not to leave their unwanted goods outside any of its 18 shops. Staff members have found themselves clearing up items that have been urinated on.

Donations left outside charity shops by people having clear-outs during lockdown are costing the charity money.

Costs spent removing fly-tipping from the shops has amounted to more than £1,000, the charity said, directly impacting the services it could provide.

Flytipping dumped outside St Luke's Hospice charity shop in Kingsbury. Picture: St Luke's Flytipping dumped outside St Luke's Hospice charity shop in Kingsbury. Picture: St Luke's

St Luke’s is grappling with a £1m funding gap arising from the lockdown, which forced all shops to close and cancelled fundraising events.

Head of retail Greg Jones said: “Our shops rely heavily on the public’s support. While the majority of donors are doing the right thing, a minority are creating an extra expense for St Luke’s, as we are forced to remove the bags and dispose of the items. It is not right that we are spending time clearing the area at the cost of someone’s treatment in their home or at the hospice.”

He added: “Not only is it an eyesore, our staff and volunteers should not have to deal with clearing up items that have subsequently been urinated on.

“We are urging those wishing to make a donation to bring them to our warehouse, however, if you are unable to wait, we kindly ask that you to visit your local tip.”

Three shops are now open from 10am to 4pm in Kingsbury, Kenton and Harrow St Ann’s.

The closure of 18 shops during the lockdown has resulted in an estimated loss of £700,000 in revenue.

A spokesperson for the charity said there has been “temporary help” from the government but this may not continue and fears of a second wave of the pandemic remain.

“We only get 40 per cent of the costs of our care from the NHS and any reduction in charitable income may mean we cannot afford to continue to provide all the care we currently do,” they said.

To donate visit stlukes-hospice.org/