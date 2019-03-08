Resident's plea for council to end 10-year fly-tipping nightmare on Willesden street

Shalja and Louis Louis with their daughter in Frankyn Road, a fly-tip magnet. Picture: Abraham Ryan Archant

Neighbours are at their wits' end in Willesden as the scourge of fly-tipping on their L-shaped street appears to be never ending.

Mattresses, nappies and sanitary towels, glass and all kinds of rubbish are blighting the lives of those living on Franklyn Road.

They claim to have been appealing to the council to sort it out for 10 years but have "stepped up the pressure" in more recent years.

Abraham Ryan, who lives on the street, admits the rubbish is routinely cleared but volumes are back "the next day".

"It's almost constant, sometimes daily. A lot of it comes from contractors who pick up rubbish and then dump it right in the middle of our road," he said.

"We've had a meeting with our neighbourhood manager but we're sick of it. We want to enjoy our road and we can't if we get fly-tipping all the time. Some of it includes human waste, nappies, sanitary towels, it's a health hazard. We pointed it out to the council; they put up a camera for two weeks. Two lots of rubbish were dumped right under the camera. When I wrote to them the told me they didn't find evidence to prosecute."

The problem for neighbours is their L-shaped road is the perfect spot for litter bugs "and less visible if you want to dump stuff".

Mr Ryan added: "Where's the will to report people if you are never going to hear that they are prosecuted or not? Our quality of life is being marred by the council's ineptness. We know it's difficult for the council, they do have a challenge but it isn't a difficult task to put up a camera and prosecute people.

"Brent has authority, we don't. We pay council tax and we expect even a reasonable service to make them stop it."

Cllr Krupa Sheth, Brent's environment chief said: "I really empathise with the residents of Franklyn Road. We are also fed up with people who think it's ok to dump rubbish in our borough.

"Our teams regularly sift through these dumps for evidence to trace it back to the people responsible. Where there is enough evidence, we take legal action.

"The rubbish left on Franklyn Road didn't contain sufficient evidence to be able to identify the offender, but I'm pleased that we were able to clear it quickly. We will consider all CCTV requests on their merit."