Dollis Hill man who dumped an armchair on a pavement fined more than £2,000

An 'armchair bandit' from Dollis Hill has been fined more than £2,000 after being caught in the act dumping his furniture on a pavement.

Stephen McCaul, who lives in Brook Road, was photographed removing a chair from his van and dumping and dumping it on Villiers Road, in Willesden, by an eagle-eyed neighbourhood manager.

McCaul was initially issued with a £400 Fixed Penalty Notice but when he refused to pay up, Brent Council filed a case at Willesden Magistrates Court.

On May 30th he was found guilty and fined £2,085.

Brent Council's environment chief Cllr Krupa Sheth said: "We will not tolerate illegal rubbish dumping in Brent and this latest victory shows that where we can pursue prosecution we will.

Everyone has a legal duty to ensure that their waste is disposed of correctly - this includes checking that the people who take away large items for a fee are registered providers."