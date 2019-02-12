Search

Parked motorists seen idling with engines running in Brent could face on-the-spot fines up to £40

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 March 2019

Brent's clean air officers in Kilburn High Road warning motorists of idling fines. Picture: Brent Council

Brent's clean air officers in Kilburn High Road warning motorists of idling fines. Picture: Brent Council

Motorists in Brent are being asked to switch off their engines when parked for more than a minute or face a £40 fine.

Brent's clean air officers in Kilburn High Road warning motorists of idling fines. Picture: Brent CouncilBrent's clean air officers in Kilburn High Road warning motorists of idling fines. Picture: Brent Council

Brent Council pollution officers and volunteers spoke to drivers around Kilburn High Road on Monday and gave them information on idling.

Engine idling adds to London’s toxic air, which is estimated to cause 9,000 premature deaths a year in London.

Parked drivers seen with their engines on will be asked to switch off by the council’s clean air officers.

They could face an on-the-spot fine of up to £40 if they refuse.

The council is providing free cycle training courses, increasing the number of electric street charging points and encouraging the use of car clubs with electric cars to limit harm.

Cllr Krupa Sheth, cabinet member for the environment, said: “I urge everyone who drives in Brent to help us clean up London’s toxic air by reducing the time their engines idle while they are parked.”

