Coronavirus: Abbey Road recycling centre reopens on Monday with social distancing guidelines in place

PUBLISHED: 16:24 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 14 May 2020

Abbey Road Reuse and Recycling Centre. Picture: Google

Abbey Road Reuse and Recycling Centre. Picture: Google

Archant

A Stonebridge recycling centre is reopening next week with warnings there will be a queuing system in place.

The Abbey Road Reuse and Recycling Centre, in Abbey Road, will reopen on Monday (May 18) with social distancing guidelines enforced.

An email from Brent Council, seen by this paper, says the site is for essential use only so only bring waste that cannot be managed through collections or bulky waste services or may cause injury or illness at home.

Staff will not help people move items between their cars and the skips so customers must be able to carry items by themselves.

“We do expect the site to be very busy on Monday and Tuesday, as we’ve seen in other parts of London when these centres have reopened,” the email says.

“West London Waste will have a queueing system in place and we will be monitoring the situation via CCTV, ready to respond if needed. However, to try to avoid queues if possible, we are asking people to consider visiting later that week.”

