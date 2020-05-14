Coronavirus: Pavements on Brent’s busiest streets to be temporarily widened to limit covid spread

Kilburn HIgh Road where campaigners are calling for wider pavements and narrower roads. Picture: @LifeinKilburn Archant

Pavements are to be temporarily widened in some of Brent’s busiest streets to help protect the community and slow the continuing spread of Covid-19.

‘Pinch points’ have been identified for additional safety measures, which will see more than 760 metres of barriers put down around busy stretches of pavement.

Brent Council said it is the “first step in plans to help the borough return to normal” after lockdown.

Streets include Kilburn High Road, Harlesden High Street, Neasden Lane and Willesden High Road.

In some locations, bus stops may be temporarily moved and parking suspended to allow more space for walkers.

Brent Council said the measures will be focused on stretches where the width of the pavement and foot traffic makes it difficult for people to stay two metres away from others.

New signage, reminding people of the two metre rule, will support the police and enforcement officers who will continue to patrol hotspots.

Kilburn resident Agnes Peyser, said she “welcomed” the proposals but would like to see the pavement between Brondesbury Station and Cavendish Road widened.

“I would also welcome parking restrictions on Kilburn High Road to be extended to include evenings and weekends as the high road becomes a car park, obstructing traffic and not leaving space for cyclists and pedestrians,” she added. “They also need to consider to remove all traffic except buses and emergency vehicles at rush hour, to speed up buses, reduce pollution and increase road safety.”

Brent’s environment chief Cllr Krupa Sheth, said: “As lockdown rules are gradually eased, we want to encourage as many people as possible to continue to walk and cycle. But we do know that many of our high streets can get extremely busy and it is crucial that people can remain two metres apart. This package of measures sets out how we will help people to remain socially distant in the immediate term.”

Cllr Shama Tatler, lead member for regeneration, added: “It’s important to stress that this is just the first part of a longer-term recovery.

“One positive to come from this awful pandemic is the way that it’s prompted people to rediscover the benefits of walking and cycling.

“We will also shortly be setting out plans that will set us in good stead for the future, encouraging green, active travel in our brilliant borough in the months and years to come.”