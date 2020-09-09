Community skips return to Brent to rid rubbish for free

Yellow industrial skip full of disused office equipment wzfs1s

Community skips allowing Brent residents to get rid of up to five bulky items for free are returning to the borough.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brent Council announced the reintroduction of the scheme earlier this month, with all 21 wards set to have a visit from the skip.

Running until September 26, residents can drop off up to five large waste items, five bags of rubbish, or a mixture of the two, provided they can prove they live at a Brent address.

The council explained that social distancing measures will be in place and hand sanitiser available.

Cllr Krupa Sheth, environment leader at Brent Council, said: “I’m grateful to everyone who makes the right choice to dispose of their rubbish legally.

You may also want to watch:

“There’s really no excuse – your rubbish, your responsibility.

“These skips have been a huge success in the past. Combined with our ongoing ‘Wanted!’ poster campaign, which asks for help in identifying people caught on camera dumping rubbish, we’re waging a war on fly-tipping.”

The community skips initiative was launched as a pilot in October 2018 to discourage people from dumping large items irresponsibly.

As per previous sessions, the skips are for community use only – trade waste will not be accepted.

Asbestos, car tyres, oil drums, paint cans and fridges and freezers are also banned.

Visit brent.gov.uk/your-community/love-where-you-live/community-clean-ups-and-skips/ for more information and a full list of dates and locations.