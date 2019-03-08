Brent to hold 'Climate Assembly' to hear residents' recommendations for dealing with the climate crisis

Cllr Krupa Sheth sowing wildflowers. Picture: Brent Council Archant

Brent Council has announced it will follow the lead of Camden and hold a Climate Assembly to hear residents' views and ideas about the climate emergency.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An independent research group will recruit 50 residents chosen to reflect the borough's diversity who will then take part in a series of workshops during November and December aiming to come up with ideas before making recommendations to the Town Hall. These will be considered by Brent's cabinet in in early 2020.

You may also want to watch:

Brent Youth Parliament will also be holding an October 26 event to discuss the climate crisis - they will also make recommendations to the council.

Brent is also launching a new website focussed on the climate emergency.

Cllr Krupa Sheth, the town hall's environment chief said it was "crucial" to create spaces for residents' voices to be heard and added: "Global heating is predicted to have devastating consequences for all of us.".

In July, the Council joined more than 200 other local authorities in declaring a Climate Emergency and pledged "to do all in its gift" to become carbon neutral by 2030.