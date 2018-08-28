Call to clear chewing gum from Wembley Park’s station platforms

The chewing gum scourge at Wembley Park. Picture: Hamant Verma Archant

Rail users are calling on TfL to clear the “disgusting” carpets of chewing gum from the platforms at one of Brent’s busiest Tube stations.

Wembley Park Tube, which serves the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, is the host station for up to 60 events held at Wembley Stadium every year.

Wembley Park is also home to the SSE Arena, the London Design Outlet and, since December last year, the pop-up retail mall BoxPark Wembley.

In March last year, Quintain, the developer behind the £3billion regeneration of Wembley Park, launched the next stage of the creation of a new town around the national stadium designed to draw more people to the area.

TfL says it clears chewing gum from the station every six weeks but station users say is not regular enough.

Chirag Gir, chair of the Wembley Central and Alperton Residents’ Association (WCARA), who regularly uses Wembley Park Tube, said: “I cannot understand the mindset of people who spit their chewing gum on the platforms – it is disgusting.

“I am surprised to hear TfL cleans the platforms every six weeks because discarded chewing gum always seems to be on the platforms and pavements around the station.

Chewing gum should be cleared from the station daily or even weekly – why let it settle for six weeks? You would think having a national institution which is Wembley Stadium would be enough for TfL to maintain a clean station.”

Placing a frame the size of an A3 page pretty much anywhere on the busiest platforms will enclose an average 12 pieces of discarded gum.

TfL’s head of Metropolitan Line customer cervice, Naomi Smith, said: “There is a rigorous cleaning schedule in place at Wembley Park station including regular litter picking during station opening hours as well as a night clean so the station is ready for service the next day.

“Every six weeks the station is subject to a deep clean where we especially target chewing gum deposits.

“To help us maintain the station to a high standard of cleanliness, I would ask customers to use the many bins provided at the station for all their litter, including chewing gum.”