Car Free Day: Brent communities join in the fun as roads are closed for play schemes

PUBLISHED: 07:36 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:36 24 September 2019

Brent took part in the Car Free Day blocking streets from traffic so families could have fun. Picture: Brent Council

Archant

Polluting traffic was banished and children encouraged to play freely in eight Brent streets as the council took part in the World Car-Free Day.

Drops of rain on Sunday didn't stop the fun in Coronet Parade, Wembley, as visitors explored the street free of cars, with free smoothies, games, cycle repairs and face painting.

A further seven pedestrian-friendly events were organised by neighbours across the borough, from Ellesmere Road in Dollis Hill to Brownlow Road in Harlesden.

Having signed London Play's Play Street Pledge in May, the council waived the road closure fee for anyone wanting to organise a play street for Car Free Day.

Mark Falcon, acting chair of Clean Air for Brent, said:"We fully support the idea of a Brent with fewer cars on the road.

"Brent contains 4 out of 10 of London's most polluted roads.

"We believe the time has come for traffic control measures in the worst pollution hotspots, particularly those near schools.

"We urge the council and Transport for London to take bold action now to protect our health and that of our children."

Cllr Krupa Sheth, environment chief, said: "Car Free Day is about showing how much we could tackle poor air quality and improve our public spaces if we reduced the number of polluting cars on our streets.

