Bridge Park to go to full trial as mediation fails between community and Brent Council

PUBLISHED: 17:35 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:38 17 July 2020

Bridge Park community after winning Brent Council's injunction against them in 2019. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Bridge Park community after winning Brent Council's injunction against them in 2019. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Archant

Last minute mediation talks between the Bridge Park community and Brent Council have failed meaning the trial will go ahead on Monday.

The battle over whether Stonebridge land should be controversially sold is scheduled to be played out in a two week trial starting on July 20.

The community led by Bridge Park Community Council (BCPP) with defendants Leonard Johnson and Stonebridge Community Trust (SCT) has been locked in a legal battle with Brent Council since 2017 over the sell-off of Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre in Brentfield Road.

Both agreed to mediation talks on Wednesday (July 15) to find a way of preventing a trial and the costs involved.

Jay Mastin, chair of BCPP, said the meeting with Brent Council ended “without productive conclusion”.

“Our position remains that Brent Council are only custodian charity trustees and the African & Caribbean community own the land and building and we do not wish this sale to proceed,” he added.

In January 2017 Brent Council approved a conditional land sale with Stonebridge Real Estate Development Ltd, a new subsidiary of the Luxembourg-based General Mediterranean Holdings (GMH).

Plans for the site include a hotel, retail space and new homes in the adjacent empty Unisys office next door, already owned by GMH, and a new £12.25million replacement sports centre, with a gym, sauna and swimming pool.

A Brent Council spokesperson said: “We attended mediation in good faith and in the spirit of compromise but unfortunately, and despite the Council’s best efforts, a settlement was not reached.

“We’re really sorry it has come to this, but the matter does need to be resolved and the Court will now need to decide.

“Whatever the outcome of the court case, our door remains open to discuss the future of Bridge Park with the local community.”

