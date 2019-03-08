Brent schools gear up for the Big Pedal Challenge to combat toxic air

Kilburn Park Primary School pupils prepare for the Big Pedal Challenge. Picture: Brent Council Archant

Pupils at a Kilburn primary school are gearing up to take part in a cycling challenge to raise awareness of toxic air.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kilburn Park Junior School, in Saltram Crescent, is taking part in the The Big Pedal Challenge 2019 from March 25 to April 5. Twenty-one schools across Brent are taking part in the national competition that encourages active, green travel.

They will compete to get the highest percentage of pupils, staff and parents cycling, walking or scooting to class. High-scoring schools will be entered into daily draws, with prizes ranging from scooters to visits from cycling display teams.

Last year Brent schools made 13,723 journeys by bike and scooter .

Cllr Shama Tatler, regeneration and highways chief, said: “It’s been brilliant to see how enthusiastic the Kilburn Park children are about cycling, walking and scooting into school.

“Good luck to all the schools taking part in the Challenge next week!”