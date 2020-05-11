Borough-wide programme to fix potholes begins but which ward is first?

People’s pothole woes are being dealt with in Brent but which wards should be prioritised?

Pothole repair by ward 1.Harlesden 2.Wembley Central 3.Fryent 4.Willesden Green 5.Barnhill 6.Sudbury 7.Northwick Park 8.Kilburn 9.Mapesbury 10.Kensal Green 11.Dollis Hill 12.Dudden Hill 13.Brondesbury Park 14.Preston 15.Queensbury 16.Tokyngton 17.Welsh Harp 18.Stonebridge 19.Queens Park 20.Kenton 21.Alperton

Brent’s velocity injection patching contractor is undertaking borough-wide road repairs starting today (May 11).

According to a council email seen by this paper the contractor will spend up to two weeks in each ward with the dates of visits subject to change.

Harlesden is first and Alperton last but which wards do you think are the ones in most need of repair?

The process involves the use of high velocity air to remove all dust and debris from the hole, the letter says adding:

“A cold bitumen emulsion is forced into every crack and crevice, sealing the defect and protecting it by preventing the ingress of water.

“Finally the aggregate mix is fired at high velocity through the delivery hose, evenly coating the granules with bitumen emulsion.

“The repair is then finished off by compaction.”

The council officer added: “With this process, a large number of potholes can be treated quickly.

“A pothole repair can be done in about two minutes – the normal time it usually takes a conventional repair gang to do the job would be 10-15 minutes.”

