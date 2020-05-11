Borough-wide programme to fix potholes begins but which ward is first?
PUBLISHED: 17:27 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 11 May 2020
People’s pothole woes are being dealt with in Brent but which wards should be prioritised?
Pothole repair by ward
1.Harlesden
2.Wembley Central
3.Fryent
4.Willesden Green
5.Barnhill
6.Sudbury
7.Northwick Park
8.Kilburn
9.Mapesbury
10.Kensal Green
11.Dollis Hill
12.Dudden Hill
13.Brondesbury Park
14.Preston
15.Queensbury
16.Tokyngton
17.Welsh Harp
18.Stonebridge
19.Queens Park
20.Kenton
21.Alperton
Brent’s velocity injection patching contractor is undertaking borough-wide road repairs starting today (May 11).
According to a council email seen by this paper the contractor will spend up to two weeks in each ward with the dates of visits subject to change.
Harlesden is first and Alperton last but which wards do you think are the ones in most need of repair?
The process involves the use of high velocity air to remove all dust and debris from the hole, the letter says adding:
“A cold bitumen emulsion is forced into every crack and crevice, sealing the defect and protecting it by preventing the ingress of water.
“Finally the aggregate mix is fired at high velocity through the delivery hose, evenly coating the granules with bitumen emulsion.
“The repair is then finished off by compaction.”
The council officer added: “With this process, a large number of potholes can be treated quickly.
“A pothole repair can be done in about two minutes – the normal time it usually takes a conventional repair gang to do the job would be 10-15 minutes.”
See the fact box for order of repairs.
