Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Borough-wide programme to fix potholes begins but which ward is first?

PUBLISHED: 17:27 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 11 May 2020

brent potholes 1

brent potholes 1

Archant

People’s pothole woes are being dealt with in Brent but which wards should be prioritised?

Pothole repair by ward

1.Harlesden

2.Wembley Central

3.Fryent

4.Willesden Green

5.Barnhill

6.Sudbury

7.Northwick Park

8.Kilburn

9.Mapesbury

10.Kensal Green

11.Dollis Hill

12.Dudden Hill

13.Brondesbury Park

14.Preston

15.Queensbury

16.Tokyngton

17.Welsh Harp

18.Stonebridge

19.Queens Park

20.Kenton

21.Alperton

Brent’s velocity injection patching contractor is undertaking borough-wide road repairs starting today (May 11).

According to a council email seen by this paper the contractor will spend up to two weeks in each ward with the dates of visits subject to change.

Harlesden is first and Alperton last but which wards do you think are the ones in most need of repair?

The process involves the use of high velocity air to remove all dust and debris from the hole, the letter says adding:

“A cold bitumen emulsion is forced into every crack and crevice, sealing the defect and protecting it by preventing the ingress of water.

“Finally the aggregate mix is fired at high velocity through the delivery hose, evenly coating the granules with bitumen emulsion.

You may also want to watch:

“The repair is then finished off by compaction.”

The council officer added: “With this process, a large number of potholes can be treated quickly.

“A pothole repair can be done in about two minutes – the normal time it usually takes a conventional repair gang to do the job would be 10-15 minutes.”

See the fact box for order of repairs.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus in London: TfL say commuters must wear face masks – and warn us not expect public transport to be back to normal any time soon

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Coronavirus: Brent has highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Teenager bailed and two adults charged with stabbing a young woman in Neasden

A woman is in a stable condition after being stabbed in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

Police appeal after woman robbed at knifepoint at Kilburn Station

Police wish to speak to this man after knifepoint robbery in Kilburn Station. Picture: BTP

Woman fighting for life after being stabbed in Neasden

A woman is in a stable condition after being stabbed in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

Most Read

Coronavirus in London: TfL say commuters must wear face masks – and warn us not expect public transport to be back to normal any time soon

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Coronavirus: Brent has highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Teenager bailed and two adults charged with stabbing a young woman in Neasden

A woman is in a stable condition after being stabbed in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

Police appeal after woman robbed at knifepoint at Kilburn Station

Police wish to speak to this man after knifepoint robbery in Kilburn Station. Picture: BTP

Woman fighting for life after being stabbed in Neasden

A woman is in a stable condition after being stabbed in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Coronavirus: Professional sport in England could resume behind closed doors

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 11

Martina Navratilova triumphantly holds up the Wimbledon Ladies Singles trophy after her victory over No2 seed Chris Evert Lloyd

Movember’s Quarantine Games to test sports fans

Kitchen golf is one of many lockdown sporting events highighted by charity Movember

Coronavirus: Professional sport waits for details on lockdown easing

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Coronavirus: PM puts brakes on swift return for professional sport

Prime minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Picture: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire
Drive 24