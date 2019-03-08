Search

Brent building a bee corridor to bring bursts of colour and safeguard pollinating insects

PUBLISHED: 11:05 09 May 2019

Cllr Krupa Sheth sowing wildflowers. Picture: Brent Council

Cllr Krupa Sheth sowing wildflowers. Picture: Brent Council

A bee corridor will bring a burst of colour to Brent's parks this summer and provide food for pollinating insects.

Parks in Brent’s Bee Corridor

Alperton Sports Ground, Barham Park,

Church Lane Recreation Ground, Elmwood Park,

Eton Grove Open Space, GEC Sports Grounds,

Gladstone Park, King Edward VII Park,

Lindsay Park, Neasden Recreation Ground,

Northwick Park,Roundwood Park,

One Tree Hill,

Preston Park,

Roe Green Park,

Sherran’s Farm Open Space, S

ilver Jubilee Park,

St Raphael’s Open Space,

Sudbury Court Open Space,

Tiverton Recreation Ground,

Tookey Close Open Space,

Woodcock Park.

Brent Council is sowing 22 wildflower meadows in some of the borough's parks and open spaces to help halt the decline in biodiversity.

Veolia teams are ploughing plots that have been picked as meadow areas.

Once the ground is ready, seeds including ragged robin, cowslip and common poppy will be sown to encourage more visits from pollinating insects such as butterflies, bees, dragonflies and moths.

Cllr Krupa Sheth, Brent Council's lead member for environment, said: "Bees and other insects are so important for pollinating the crops that provide the food that we eat.

"We must do all we can to help them to thrive.

"I'm proud of Brent's commitment to boost biodiversity in the borough and look forward to seeing the meadows in full bloom in just a few months' time."

