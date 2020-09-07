Brent North Conservatives pick litter left by ‘thoughtless’ visitors to Woodcock Park

Brent North Conservatives join the pubic for a litter pick in Woodcock Park, Kenton Archant

Armed with litter picks and blue bags Conservative Party members kicked off a series of park clean ups in Kenton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Councillors Michael Maurice and Suresh Kansagra joined members of the Brent North Conservatives and local people on Saturday (September 5) in Woodcock Park.

They got busy helping clean up the mess and litter left behind by visitors as art of the Great British September Clean Up.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Maurice said: “Starting with Woodcock Park, armed with blue bags, litter pickers, masks, gloves and sanitisers, a good number of us scoured the park picking up the rubbish strewn around by thoughtless people.

“We are making a conscious effort to clean up our part of Brent and make our parks and surroundings a clean and pleasant for people to visit, live and work in.

“We will usually go out on a Saturday or Sunday.”

To join the next clean up day this Saturday (September 12) contact Kanta Mistry at BNCA@btconnect.com