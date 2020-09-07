Brent North Conservatives pick litter left by ‘thoughtless’ visitors to Woodcock Park
PUBLISHED: 17:07 07 September 2020
Archant
Armed with litter picks and blue bags Conservative Party members kicked off a series of park clean ups in Kenton.
Councillors Michael Maurice and Suresh Kansagra joined members of the Brent North Conservatives and local people on Saturday (September 5) in Woodcock Park.
They got busy helping clean up the mess and litter left behind by visitors as art of the Great British September Clean Up.
You may also want to watch:
Cllr Maurice said: “Starting with Woodcock Park, armed with blue bags, litter pickers, masks, gloves and sanitisers, a good number of us scoured the park picking up the rubbish strewn around by thoughtless people.
“We are making a conscious effort to clean up our part of Brent and make our parks and surroundings a clean and pleasant for people to visit, live and work in.
“We will usually go out on a Saturday or Sunday.”
To join the next clean up day this Saturday (September 12) contact Kanta Mistry at BNCA@btconnect.com
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.