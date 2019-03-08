Search

Brent Friends of the Earth to hold 'Green jobs' meeting with shadow chancellor John McDonnell

PUBLISHED: 18:04 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:04 04 September 2019

Brent Friends of the Earth join Time is Now climate change picket. Picture: Ian Saville

Brent Friends of the Earth join Time is Now climate change picket. Picture: Ian Saville

Archant

Should tackling climate change come at the expense of your job?

Brent Friends of the Earth are this week holding a meeting at in Stonebridge Park designed to persuade us all that getting to grips with rising global temperatures goes hand-in-hand with boosting our economy.

Labour shadow Chancellor John McDonnell is among the speakers at the event, which will be chaired by Brent FoE's Ian Saville.

You may also want to watch:

Other attendees are slated to include representatives from the Bakers' Union and the RMT.

Ian told this newspaper: "The idea is to answer one of the questions people have is about employment - and how to keep jobs when we are in this crisis.

"We are saying there's no contradiction, and that it's quite possible to support environmental jobs that also make a difference to peoples' lives. Think about the people needed to fit solar panels!"

The event is free, but Brent FoE will be collecting donations. during the evening. It begins at 7.30 on September 11 at the Bridge Park Community Centre.

