Community gathers in Harlesden to urge Brent chiefs to protect the trees in the borough

Community gathers for meetign organised by Brent Trees group. Picture: Michele Martinoli Copyright:www.michelemartinoli.com

Council officers have promised a packed community who gathered in Harlesden "a change of approach" which could see greater protection of the borough's trees.

Chris White, head of environment at Brent Council, on tree felling policy. PIcture: Nathalie Raffray Chris White, head of environment at Brent Council, on tree felling policy. PIcture: Nathalie Raffray

Save Brent Trees hosted a lively meeting at Newman Catholic College, in Harlesden Road on Wednesday attended by panellists, council officers, councillors, and the leader of Brent Council Cllr Muhammed Butt, who was pressed on funding.

There has been anger across the borough, as previously reported in the Times, as council officers appeared to disregard trees and conservation areas in its drive to asphalt pavements.

Notices appeared on mature trees in Furness Road to chop down 11 of the mighty trunks, which led to this meeting, on trees in Mapespbury and Willesden Green and a petition was launched in the Ridgeway, Kenton.

Kicking off the first of three agendas was Furness Road neighbour Alison Durant, speaking on the value of mature trees, after her community managed to save all but three of them.

Martin Redstone says lack of communication on tree felling in Brent. PIcture: Nathalie Raffray Martin Redstone says lack of communication on tree felling in Brent. PIcture: Nathalie Raffray

"There are serious flaws in Brent Council's approach to assessing its trees and its tree removal programme. The reasons aren't significant enough in our opinion," she said.

She reminded people of the environmental benefits including carbon dioxide mitigation, improvements to rainwater run off, how trees cool the air in a "climate crazed crisis" and also benefit mental, emotional and mental health.

She slammed Brent's Climate Emergency Declaration saying there wasn't any action relating to mature trees, only on replacing them with saplings. "Replacement trees will take 20 to 40 years for them to do what mature trees are already doing."

She said the council should commit to prioritising all trees, removing them only as a last resort and replacing them with appropriate species."

In response, Chris White, the council's head of environment, said: "we do value trees," adding the "strength of opinion" in Furness Road had been "overwhelming" and had led the council to retain street trees by "introducing engineering solutions so we can reprofile the footway for that particular problem" - such as trip hazards.

"That will only ever be a sticking plaster because those roots and that problem won't disappear it will only be hidden," he said. "This is accepting we need to keep these trees in place but acknowledging the problem won't go away but will re-emerge."

There was a chorus of agreement from the crowd when Martin Redstone took the podium to criticise the lack of communication and consultation."The community needs to be told why a tree is to be removed... Brent's website should clearly indicate why trees are to be cut down, and why these trees have to be removed and why they have been removed in the past. Things shouldn't happen at short notice."

Mr White said: "There's been some gaps in the quality of our info, we haven't felt compelled to consult and enter debate but that may be something we need to do in the future."

He added there was a "real opportunity" for the Brent Trees group to "enter a constant dialogue [with us] to get things back to a proper footing."

One audience member said the rollout of 5G seemed to "coincide with more trees cut down", and said there was a "conflict of interest" as the council would receive money from telecom companies.

Gary Rimmer, Brent's trees officer, said: "We have not removed a single tree on the street that has anything to do with 5G".

On issues with subsidence, Cllr Neil Nerva suggested insurance companies paid for replacement trees if Brent was forced to chop one down.

Wanting answers about funding and resources Hannah Spreadbury showed slides of other deprived boroughs out-performing Brent with their tree policies, including Hackney.

Cllr Butt said not to compare boroughs some of which were "more affluent" and blamed government budget cuts. "We're seeing the implications of the decisions we've taken. The money we've reallocated in making sure we're protecting front line services, childrens social care and adult social care is looked after."

He suggested people attended Brent's Connect Forums to join conversations about budget allocation, The consultation ends on January 31."

Katie Pedder, chair of the meeting, said: "We're keen to harness the passionate and the commitment of the people here." To get involved email saveourtreesbrent@gmail.com.