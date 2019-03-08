Brent community joins Global Climate Strike rally in solidarity with teen activist Greta Thunberg

Brent environmental activists, politicians and trade unionists demonstrating solidarity with the Global Climate Strike. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg JONATHAN GOLDBERG

Brent environmental activists, politicians, trade unionists, students and council staff held a rally in Wembley Park in solidarity with the Global Climate Strike.

Claire Hamlett from Brent Friends of the Earth, with Leela the dog. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Claire Hamlett from Brent Friends of the Earth, with Leela the dog. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

More than 70 people gathered outside the Brent Civic Centre this morning as thousands across the country and across the world also demonstrated ahead of the UN Climate Action summit on September 23.

They were answering the call from teenage activist Greta Thunberg for the older generation to support the campaign for urgent action on the climate emergency.

The rally was organised by Brent Friends of the Earth and Divest Brent and supported by Brent Central MP Dawn Butler, council leaders and school students.

Council staff were given half an hour away from their duties if they wished to attend the rally.

Sean Bradley, from Queen's Park Community School attends the climate strike outside the Civic Centre . Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Sean Bradley, from Queen's Park Community School attends the climate strike outside the Civic Centre . Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Simone Erskine, of Divest Brent said: "As Greta Thunberg said 'Our house is on fire'. It's a climate emergency. We have got to do everything we can to stop the climate from warming."

He added: "We have known about climate change for some time and the worrying thing is it's all getting worse much faster than we thought it would.

The Greenland ice sheet which has got enough water to lift sea levels by seven metres is melting much faster than we expected it to melt.

"Forests are burning which puts more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere which leads to greater drying of the forests and more fires. It's vicious circle.

Dawn Butler MP speaking at the Global Climate Strike solidarity protest. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Dawn Butler MP speaking at the Global Climate Strike solidarity protest. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

"We have to take action , things are spiralling out of control."

He said he hoped council leaders would follow this action by agreeing to "divest its pension fund from fossil fuel investments and instead invest in renewable energy".

Ms Butler, shadow women & equalities secretary, said: "Climate change is about everything we do.

"The little things that we do can help offset the bigger things.

"For example, I shop locally most of the time and I walk and take public transport a lot more. But as a politician it is also about the bigger things, the decisions that are made in Parliament."

She added: "It was the Labour Party's motion in the House of Commons which declared an environment and climate emergency, making us the first country in the G7 to pass such a motion. I was proud to support this motion and declare that we must act now to tackle the crisis we are facing."

In July, the council joined more than 100 other local authorities in declaring a Climate Emergency and pledged to do all in its gift to strive for carbon neutrality by 2030.

The council has introduced a diesel levy on parking permits to incentivise greener transport, creating a seven-mile bee corridor to boost biodiversity, and launched a Plastic Free Wembley initiative with local businesses and organisations.

Cllr Krupa Sheth, environment chief, told the crowd: "We must do more to address the climate crisis and it is brilliant to see so many people calling for change. The journey to carbon neutral won't be easy, but as a council we have started.

"What's more, everybody has a part to play. Individual choices do matter and it's important that we all think about the things that we buy - the environmental footprint of our food, furniture, and clothes.

"Let's work together to protect our planet for every generation to come."