Brent's Bee corridor expands with wildflower verges to boost biodiversity

Wildflower verge in Sudbury Court Drive. Picture: Brent Council

Brent’s bee corridor- the first of its kind in London when launched last year - is being extended.

Wildflower meadow in Barham Park. Picture: Brent Council Wildflower meadow in Barham Park. Picture: Brent Council

Thirteen verges and roundabouts have been transformed to attract pollinating insects such as bees, butterflies, dragonflies and moths.

Last spring, the council introduced wildflower-rich urban meadows in 22 of Brent’s parks and prompted a rare species of butterfly to return to the capital.

Cllr Krupa Sheth, environment chief at Brent Council, said: “Many of us have been lucky enough to reconnect with nature during lockdown. Seeing the human impact of this pandemic has brought home just how fragile life is, and that’s why it’s so important that we protect pollinating insects.

“They play a crucial role in our food chain. I’m incredibly proud of our commitment to boost biodiversity in Brent, and hope our residents enjoy the new splashes of colour too.”

Locations for new wildflower areas John Lyon Roundabout Sudbury Court Drive Kingsbury Roundabout Fryent Roundabout Fryent Way Bridgewater Road Sudbury Green Junction with Bridgewater Road Sudbury Roundabout The Avenue Mayfields Green The Avenue Basing Green The Mall Queensbury Station green Neasden Roundabout

Studies reveal more than 97 percent of the UK’s wildflower meadows have vanished since World War Two