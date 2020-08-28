Search

Brent’s Bee corridor expands with wildflower verges to boost biodiversity

PUBLISHED: 10:46 28 August 2020

Wildflower verge in Sudbury Court Drive. Picture: Brent Council

Wildflower verge in Sudbury Court Drive. Picture: Brent Council

Archant

Brent’s bee corridor- the first of its kind in London when launched last year - is being extended.

Wildflower meadow in Barham Park. Picture: Brent CouncilWildflower meadow in Barham Park. Picture: Brent Council

Thirteen verges and roundabouts have been transformed to attract pollinating insects such as bees, butterflies, dragonflies and moths.

Last spring, the council introduced wildflower-rich urban meadows in 22 of Brent’s parks and prompted a rare species of butterfly to return to the capital.

Cllr Krupa Sheth, environment chief at Brent Council, said: “Many of us have been lucky enough to reconnect with nature during lockdown. Seeing the human impact of this pandemic has brought home just how fragile life is, and that’s why it’s so important that we protect pollinating insects.

“They play a crucial role in our food chain. I’m incredibly proud of our commitment to boost biodiversity in Brent, and hope our residents enjoy the new splashes of colour too.”

Locations for new wildflower areas

John Lyon Roundabout

Sudbury Court Drive

Kingsbury Roundabout

Fryent Roundabout

Fryent Way

Bridgewater Road

Sudbury Green Junction with Bridgewater Road

Sudbury Roundabout

The Avenue Mayfields Green

The Avenue Basing Green

The Mall

Queensbury Station green

Neasden Roundabout

Studies reveal more than 97 percent of the UK’s wildflower meadows have vanished since World War Two

