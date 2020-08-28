Brent’s Bee corridor expands with wildflower verges to boost biodiversity
PUBLISHED: 10:46 28 August 2020
Archant
Brent’s bee corridor- the first of its kind in London when launched last year - is being extended.
Thirteen verges and roundabouts have been transformed to attract pollinating insects such as bees, butterflies, dragonflies and moths.
Last spring, the council introduced wildflower-rich urban meadows in 22 of Brent’s parks and prompted a rare species of butterfly to return to the capital.
Cllr Krupa Sheth, environment chief at Brent Council, said: “Many of us have been lucky enough to reconnect with nature during lockdown. Seeing the human impact of this pandemic has brought home just how fragile life is, and that’s why it’s so important that we protect pollinating insects.
“They play a crucial role in our food chain. I’m incredibly proud of our commitment to boost biodiversity in Brent, and hope our residents enjoy the new splashes of colour too.”
Locations for new wildflower areas
John Lyon Roundabout
Sudbury Court Drive
Kingsbury Roundabout
Fryent Roundabout
Fryent Way
Bridgewater Road
Sudbury Green Junction with Bridgewater Road
Sudbury Roundabout
The Avenue Mayfields Green
The Avenue Basing Green
The Mall
Queensbury Station green
Neasden Roundabout
You may also want to watch:
Studies reveal more than 97 percent of the UK’s wildflower meadows have vanished since World War Two
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.