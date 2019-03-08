Climate campaigners against fossil fuel financing stage protest at Barclays Bank in Wembley

Campaigners gather at Barclays Bank in Wembley to protest against fossil fuel financing. Picture: Brunel Johnson @brunels_world

Climate campaigners against investment in fossil fuels took their protest directly to a Barclays bank in Wembley.

Aghileh Djafari-Marbini (L) and Joanna Wilmott at the Momentum protest outside Wembley's Barclay's Bank. Picture: Brunel Johnson Aghileh Djafari-Marbini (L) and Joanna Wilmott at the Momentum protest outside Wembley's Barclay's Bank. Picture: Brunel Johnson

Dozens gathered to demonstrate at the branch in the High Road on Saturday as part of a national protest by Momentum groups.

A report published by BankTrack claimed Barclays was the worst bank in Europe for financing fossil fuel projects, putting $85bn into fossil fuels between 2016 and 2018. The bank denies it is the worst offender.

Nancy Strang, chair of Brent Momentum, said: "If we break the chain of fossil fuel finance, we can make the functioning of the fossil fuel industry impossible."

Brent Council leader Cllr Mohammed Butt, who was also at the protest, has been under pressure to remove some £40m of pension investments from fossil fuels, which he said was under way.

Barclays said it had "facilitated £27.3bn in social and environmental financing" last year, and saw climate change as one of the world's biggest challenges, but had to "ensure global energy needs continue to be met".