Community demands debris dumped outside Harlesden home is checked for asbestos

PUBLISHED: 16:49 19 November 2020

Does this debris in Minet Avenue contain asbestos? Community want answers. Picture: Farhat Zaheer

Does this debris in Minet Avenue contain asbestos? Community want answers. Picture: Farhat Zaheer

Archant

Harlesden residents have called on the council to check that debris dumped outside a Harlesden house does not contain asbestos.

Owner of a Harlesden property has been ordered to clear flytipped debris. Picture: Love Residents Forum GroupOwner of a Harlesden property has been ordered to clear flytipped debris. Picture: Love Residents Forum Group

A Brent Council spokesperson said if asbestos is present at the Minet Avenue address “it would not pose a danger to the passing public”.

Farhat Zaheer, who lives on the street, said: “We don’t know if there’s asbestos in the tiles or not as the council won’t test it.

“There seems to be a lack of responsibility and they are treating it as though it isn’t hazardous. They are avoiding it and it could be illegally flytipped.”

A spokesperson for Brent Council said: “We have received a report and an enforcement officer has been in contact with the owner of the property in question.

“The owner has been asked to cover and remove the tiles, as the waste is on private land and is therefore their responsibility. If these steps are not taken, we will serve a formal notice early next week.

“The waste is not confirmed as asbestos. If asbestos is present, it would not pose a danger to the passing public.

“To keep themselves safe, residents should never rummage through unidentified waste.”

