Neighbours demand street signs are fixed in Kilburn ahead of the Borough of Culture street party in July

Cleo Romeo and Agnes Peyser infront of a broken sign in Kilburn Archant

Kilburn's community has hit out at the disrepair of its main high street which will hold a mile-long party in the summer as part of Brent Borough of Culture.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Neighbours took to twitter last week exasperated at how long they've asked Brent Council to cough up funds to repair damaged street signs including The Terrace and clean up the area.

They are hoping work is done by July 11 when a mile-long street party will celebrate London's "oldest, longest liveliest" road as part of the borough's year of culture promise.

Clea Romeo, said: "I tweeted to Brent council that the street sign for 'The Terrace' is missing and was disappointed to see other locals have been reporting this for years. The council has responded to them to say that there is not enough money.

"This isn't good enough. It is the responsibility of the council to maintain the basics like replacing street signs.

"It's just frustrating to constantly see signs of disrepair in Kilburn. Lots of little things like this, for example graffiti, broken or missing street signs, rubbish left everywhere, pigeon swarms in Kilburn square gives the whole Kilburn high road a run down look. If the council can't even be bothered with the basics why should anyone else.

You may also want to watch:

Her neighbour, Agnes Peyser added: "Brent Borough of Culture won their bid partly because of the plans for a thoroughfare party on Kilburn High Road".

"We have been told since 2012 that Kilburn High Road is a priority town centre, yet promises of improvements never materialise.

"They blame a lack of funds to replace a street sign, this is another small example that illustrates that the basics cannot be performed."

"Kilburn deserves better but it seems that Kilburn issues are put in the "too difficult, out of sight tray" by council officers.

"So bring the party to Kilburn High Road and let the world see how poorly managed the Kilburn High Road has been".

A council spokesperson said: "There is no place for vandalism in Brent. Our teams work hard to maintain Brent's roads, including street signage and we are grateful to residents that report defects via the Cleaner Brent app. After a decade of cuts, we do have to prioritise repairs that have an impact on public safety. This means that repairs assessed to be medium or low priority may not be done immediately. The broken signs on Kilburn High Road will be replaced in due course."