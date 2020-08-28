Alperton man finds Mexican black kingsnake while moving his dog’s bed

Jiten Mardania found a baby Mexican Black Kingsnake under his Labrador Rio's bed Archant

An Alperton man got the fright of his life after finding a black snake lurking under his dog’s basket.

Jiten Mardania found a baby Mexican Black Kingsnake in his home and put it in a jar. Jiten Mardania found a baby Mexican Black Kingsnake in his home and put it in a jar.

Jiten Mardania found the non-venomous 60cm Mexican black kingsnake at 1.30am on Thursday (August 27) when he moved his dog’s bed to access his clothes dryer at his home in Bamford Avenue.

Mr Mardania, who lives alone with his chocolate labrador Rio, said: “When I moved the bed I saw a spider, and screamed.

“I know, I’m 34 years old and crying for a spider.”

He added: “But then in the corner of my eyes I saw something long and shouted ‘snake! snake!’

“When I came closer to the snake it lashed out and the dog was in the other room whining because I was shouting so loud.

“I had to video call my friend for assistance. It was lucky he was still awake.”

After successfully guiding the snake into a jar with the end of a broomstick and piercing holes in the lid so the snake could breathe, Mr Mardania waited until morning to call the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

The charity suggested he ask the neighbours or, if it’s a garden snake, he let it loose, as it only takes animals who are dangerous or injured.

Mr Mardania, who has been furloughed from his job as a security guard at Harlesden Library, said: “I’ve watched a lot of films. It’s not nice if you don’t like snakes.

“Right now I don’t mind, it’s curled up in a bottle but it’s a scary feeling.

“I called my girlfriend and asked her if she wanted to come down and she said ‘it’s me or the snake’ so at the moment it’s the snake.”

He knocked on doors on his street and on neighbouring Norwood Avenue, and posted a message on Facebook asking: “Anyone lost a snake?”

In the comments, someone suggested he eat it. “No way,” Mr Mardania said.

“A couple of people nearby own snakes and said it wasn’t theirs. I’ll probably take it to a reptile shop in Crystal Palace that I found online. That’s my best bet, I’ll find out what kind of snakes they take.

“I spoke to a guy on my road who said to contact Pets at Home and get some frozen mice and feed it once a week so I’ll contact Pets at Home. I’ll also call the RSPCA again.”