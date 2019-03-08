Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Community meeting in Wembley Park on the scourge of drug-related crimes in Brent

PUBLISHED: 18:49 17 May 2019

A model poses with a teaspoon and drug paraphernalia. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Archive

A model poses with a teaspoon and drug paraphernalia. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Archive

PA Archive/PA Images

People are invited to attend a meeting discussing solutions to solve drug-related crime in Brent.

Brent Safer Neighbourhood Board (BSNB) is hosting "End drug-related crime" at the Civic Centre on Tuesday (May 22) from 7pm to 9pm.

The meeting is being held following increased community concerns about open drug dealing and the violence connected with drug dealing.

You may also want to watch:

Panelists include police superintendent Louis Smith, Danny Coyle, headteacher of Newman Catholic College, and a Brent Youth Parliament member.

Attendees can find out whose lives are affected by drugs, how drugs fuel exploitation, crime and violence, what the police are doing and how mentors with first-hand experience can help.

They can also ask panelists questions and offer their experiences and solutions.

Gill Close, chairwoman of BSNB, said: "It's really important that the whole community pulls together in solving this problem. We can't turn a blind eye to this."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman’s body found in warehouse following fire inferno in Neasden

A woman's body has been found in the warehouse following the fire. Picture: @LondonFire

Neasden fire: Families evacuated after blaze tears through North Circular warehouse

A woman's body has been found in the warehouse following the fire. Picture: @LondonFire

Wembley tower block fire: 60 firefighters tackle blaze on 13th floor

Emergency services are at the scene

Teenager charged with stabbing to death Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams in Harlesden

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Kingsbury neighbours oppose double yellow lines saying: ‘It’ll pit us against each other’

Tahira Choudray, Tom O'Mara, Alison McArthur and Seamus McCarthy say roundabouts on the Springfield Estate don't need double yellow lines. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Most Read

Woman’s body found in warehouse following fire inferno in Neasden

A woman's body has been found in the warehouse following the fire. Picture: @LondonFire

Neasden fire: Families evacuated after blaze tears through North Circular warehouse

A woman's body has been found in the warehouse following the fire. Picture: @LondonFire

Wembley tower block fire: 60 firefighters tackle blaze on 13th floor

Emergency services are at the scene

Teenager charged with stabbing to death Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams in Harlesden

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Kingsbury neighbours oppose double yellow lines saying: ‘It’ll pit us against each other’

Tahira Choudray, Tom O'Mara, Alison McArthur and Seamus McCarthy say roundabouts on the Springfield Estate don't need double yellow lines. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Overy wants Brondesbury to kick-start term with success at Wycombe House

Ben Storey of Brondesbury hits out (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wilson knows Shepherds Bush face tough task at champions Richmond

The latest news from the local cricket scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Queen’s Park fire: ‘Thick, black, heavy smoke’ greet fire crews called to restaurant blaze

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Queen's Park. Picture: @LFB

Community meeting in Wembley Park on the scourge of drug-related crimes in Brent

A model poses with a teaspoon and drug paraphernalia. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Archive

Wembley tower block fire: Discarded cigarette believed to be cause of balcony blaze

A discarded cigarette is believed to have started a Wembley balcony blaze. Picture: @LFB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists