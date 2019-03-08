Community meeting in Wembley Park on the scourge of drug-related crimes in Brent

A model poses with a teaspoon and drug paraphernalia. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Archive PA Archive/PA Images

People are invited to attend a meeting discussing solutions to solve drug-related crime in Brent.

Brent Safer Neighbourhood Board (BSNB) is hosting "End drug-related crime" at the Civic Centre on Tuesday (May 22) from 7pm to 9pm.

The meeting is being held following increased community concerns about open drug dealing and the violence connected with drug dealing.

Panelists include police superintendent Louis Smith, Danny Coyle, headteacher of Newman Catholic College, and a Brent Youth Parliament member.

Attendees can find out whose lives are affected by drugs, how drugs fuel exploitation, crime and violence, what the police are doing and how mentors with first-hand experience can help.

They can also ask panelists questions and offer their experiences and solutions.

Gill Close, chairwoman of BSNB, said: "It's really important that the whole community pulls together in solving this problem. We can't turn a blind eye to this."