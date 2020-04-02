Search

Advanced search

‘Frozen’ cat Elsa gives birth to Anna, Kristoff and Olaf

PUBLISHED: 12:38 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 02 April 2020

Elsa with her new litter. Picture: Mayhew

Elsa with her new litter. Picture: Mayhew

Mayhew

A stray cat braved

Picture: MayhewPicture: Mayhew

A Willesden newsagent and his wife found Elsa the cat in the courtyard at the back of their store, ready to give birth, despite the freezing weather.

Recognising Elsa as the stray he occasionally fed, the newsagent gave the soon-to-be new mum a cardboard box and called the Kensal Green animal charity Mayhew.

Animal welfare officers Tania and Georgina arrived at the scene to find Elsa had given birth to three tiny kittens high up on a ledge.

The charity named them Anna, Kristoff and Olaf.

Picture: MayhewPicture: Mayhew

Elsa was cradling Anna between her paws, while Kristoff was moving despite having fallen from the ledge.

Olaf was laying still on the floor close by, showing no signs of life until Georgina picked him up.

SHe took him to Mayhew’s emergency response van, and started to warm him up in front of the heater.

To everyone’s shock, Elsa gave birth overnight to three more kittens, but was luckily much better placed to receive immediate attention. They were named Blaze, Sparky and Ember.

Picture: MayhewPicture: Mayhew

The kittens will each be placed up for adoption once the charity is able to reopen its doors.

Visit themayhew.org

Picture: MayhewPicture: Mayhew

Picture: MayhewPicture: Mayhew

Picture: MayhewPicture: Mayhew

You may also want to watch:

Picture: MayhewPicture: Mayhew

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Brent’s enforcement teams helping police to catch those breaking lockdown rules

Brent enforcement officers are helping police catch those breaking coronavirus rules. Picture: Brent Council

Coronavirus: Ikea in Wembley becomes testing site for NHS workers

Traffic at the new Covid-19 test centre for NHS workers at Ikea. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Willesden woman who died from coronavirus given ‘joyous and heartbreaking’ salute by neighbours

Katherine Evans, who died aged 75 from coronavirus. Picture: Evans family

Preston Park stabbing: Two jailed over ‘ferocious attack’ Wembley man will ‘never’ recover from

Keiano Gooden-Joseph. Picture: Met Police

Take our Friday pub quiz: March 27

See how you get on in our Friday pub quiz Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Coronavirus: Brent’s enforcement teams helping police to catch those breaking lockdown rules

Brent enforcement officers are helping police catch those breaking coronavirus rules. Picture: Brent Council

Coronavirus: Ikea in Wembley becomes testing site for NHS workers

Traffic at the new Covid-19 test centre for NHS workers at Ikea. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Willesden woman who died from coronavirus given ‘joyous and heartbreaking’ salute by neighbours

Katherine Evans, who died aged 75 from coronavirus. Picture: Evans family

Preston Park stabbing: Two jailed over ‘ferocious attack’ Wembley man will ‘never’ recover from

Keiano Gooden-Joseph. Picture: Met Police

Take our Friday pub quiz: March 27

See how you get on in our Friday pub quiz Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Grant Hall reveals target he set himself before start of season

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: Dave Howarth/PA

Coronavirus: RFU announce final league positions

Old Cooperians RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 14th March 2020

Coronavirus: Football talks continue on possible wage deferral

A view of closed ticket stalls at Wembley Stadium

Renewed appeal to trace suspect after rape near Willesden Green library in 2005

E-Fit 2019 for rape in Willesden Green in 2005. Picture: Met Police

Film Review: Iron Mask

The Iron Mask
Drive 24