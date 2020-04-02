‘Frozen’ cat Elsa gives birth to Anna, Kristoff and Olaf
PUBLISHED: 12:38 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 02 April 2020
Mayhew
A stray cat braved
A Willesden newsagent and his wife found Elsa the cat in the courtyard at the back of their store, ready to give birth, despite the freezing weather.
Recognising Elsa as the stray he occasionally fed, the newsagent gave the soon-to-be new mum a cardboard box and called the Kensal Green animal charity Mayhew.
Animal welfare officers Tania and Georgina arrived at the scene to find Elsa had given birth to three tiny kittens high up on a ledge.
The charity named them Anna, Kristoff and Olaf.
Elsa was cradling Anna between her paws, while Kristoff was moving despite having fallen from the ledge.
Olaf was laying still on the floor close by, showing no signs of life until Georgina picked him up.
SHe took him to Mayhew’s emergency response van, and started to warm him up in front of the heater.
To everyone’s shock, Elsa gave birth overnight to three more kittens, but was luckily much better placed to receive immediate attention. They were named Blaze, Sparky and Ember.
The kittens will each be placed up for adoption once the charity is able to reopen its doors.
Visit themayhew.org