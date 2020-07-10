Elderly woman injured in Kenton hit and run
PUBLISHED: 12:41 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 10 July 2020
Archant
An elderly woman has been injured in a hit and run incident in Kenton.
Police are Woodcock junction with Woodcock Dell Avenue treating an elderly woman who has been hit by a car.
@MPSKenton said on Twitter that road closures are in place.
The tweet said: “Giving medical assistance to an elderly female who has been hit by a car, which has left The scene.
“There are road closures in effect.”
There will be updates as news comes in.
