Elderly woman injured in Kenton hit and run

An elderly woman has been injured in a hit and run incident in Kenton.

Police are at WOODCOCK HILL junction with WOODCOCK DELL AVENUE. Giving medical assistance to an elderly female who has been hit by a car, which has left The scene. There are road closures in effect. — Kenton police (@MPSKentonQK) July 10, 2020

Police are Woodcock junction with Woodcock Dell Avenue treating an elderly woman who has been hit by a car.

@MPSKenton said on Twitter that road closures are in place.

The tweet said: “Giving medical assistance to an elderly female who has been hit by a car, which has left The scene.

“There are road closures in effect.”

There will be updates as news comes in.