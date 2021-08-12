News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Eight cars damaged in Willesden blaze caused by 'electrical fault'

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 10:28 AM August 12, 2021   
Fire crews attended a car workshop blaze in Willesden

Fire crews attended a car workshop blaze in Willesden - Credit: LFB

Firefighters have issued a battery safety reminder after eight cars were damaged in a workshop  blaze in Willesden.

Around  25 firefighters responded to a blaze in Tower Road at 9.45pm on August 11 and had it under control within an hour.

Half of a single-storey car workshop was damaged by flames as well as eight cars and workbenches.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical fault within a lithium-ion battery pack.

An LFB spokesperson said: “Fire, heat and smoke damaged eight vehicles and a range of work benches, some of which were used to store and charge various tools powered by lithium-ion batteries.

“Batteries can present a fire risk if they’re over-charged, short circuited, submerged in water or damaged, so it’s really important to protect them against being damaged and charge them safely.

"Unplug devices once they have finished charging and always make sure you use the right charger for your device.”

The brigade suggests using the charger that comes with the device and storing it at normal temperatures. Choose branded from a trusted supplier, avoiding fakes.

Four fire engines from Willesden, West Hampstead and North Kensington fire stations attended.

