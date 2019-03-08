A-Level results 2019: Whitefield School in Cricklewood celebrate 'best ever' results

A Cricklewood secondary school is celebrating its "best ever" A Level results.

Whitefield School, in Claremont Road has surpassed last year's A* and A grade passes.

Seven students obtained A* grades, the highest possible grade, in at least one of their subjects, with one student obtaining A* in all three of her A Level subjects.

The college said that despite changes to the specifications both for A Levels and vocational examinations, "which is making these examinations even harder", and "challenges faced by an increasing number of 'unconditional offers' by universities" they said the results obtained by this year's Year 13 cohort are the best ever".

Learners in Year 13 achieved 12pc of all A Level grades at A*-A with 36pc at A*-B and 60pc at A*-C.

Nationally there are reports that results of these 'harder' exams are down on last year.

Karina Saniuk, who one of the two Head Students, achieved A B C and is off to study History at the University of Nottingham.

She said "I am delighted with my results and all the hard work has finally paid off." Amber Barnes-Grundon, also Head Student, achieved A B B and is off to study Film Studies at University of Kent.

Krinal Dhiru achieved three A* grades in maths, further maths and chemistry—and is off to study Maths at Kings University.

Four pupils chose to give university a miss this year. Navid Asadi is off to work as a sales manager for Smart Cells in Uxbridge and three students are taking a gap year before starting their confirmed university places in 2020.

Liz Rymer, head teacher, commented "We are delighted with these results. They reflect just how hard our students and our staff have worked to ensure these excellent outcomes are achieved.

" The standard of teaching and learning and pastoral support and care in our Sixth Form is truly impressive.

"We are a small Sixth Form where staff know all the students really well, meaning that our students get the individual support, both academically and pastorally, they need to be successful.

"I would like to publicly thank everyone involved in these amazing results and wish all our students every success in their next steps."