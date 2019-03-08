Search

Wembley pupils spend a week coding and puzzle solving for the Government Digital Service

PUBLISHED: 14:34 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 20 August 2019

Ark Elvin pupils Najnin Jahan, Mamadou Diallo,Sabirin Sagidi and Rachel Vicente with Catherine Ahorituwere & Deborah Chua of the Government Digital Service

Four Wembley students started their summer holiday coding and puzzle solving within a government department.

Mamadou Diallo, Nahnin Jahan, Rachel Vicente and Sabirin Sagidi secured a placement at the Government Digital Service (GDS), part of the Cabinet Office.

The 15-year-olds from Ark Elvin Academy, in Cecil Avenue, obtained the opportunity through Career Accelerator, a programme offering youths a better understanding about digital sector jobs.

All four found the experience "incredible", "informative" and "insightful".

Mamadou said: "I gained skills that are transferable to not only the workplace but ones that

are able to help me to communicate with others more effectively.

Rachel added: "I learnt about many different roles that I didn't even know existed. I also enjoyed learning how to code and doing fun activities.

Nahnin praised the support. "My mentor helped me learn different skills that are needed such as teamwork and communication."

Sabirin said: "We got to learn the different jobs and different apprenticeships that are

available in the digital sector."

