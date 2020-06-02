Wembley Primary School pupils’ poems about life in coronavirus lockdown
Wembley Primary School
As part of their online learning, Year 6 pupils at Wembley Primary School were asked to write a poem about how they were feeling about life in lockdown. Here are some of the amazing results.

Our Doctors
By Muskan Abdul Nabi
I wore my armour of mask and gloves
I was ready to enter the battle.
The queue ran as far as the eye could see
Toilet paper was as rare as gold.
Our doctors are ready for you
Risking their lives to save ours.
The virus has not won the battle
Even though it’s spread like milk.
Now it is all over the world
The doctors are trying their hardest.
They’re putting everything aside
And helping us live our lives.
Corona Time
By Lamar Abdalla
It started in China where the virus spread,
It left us with nothing, not even some bread.
No eggs, no gloves, no masks, no flour,
No people outside, there is even a clapping hour.
At 8pm we clap so loud,
We use different objects to make different sounds.
The soldiers of England were brave to go to war,
Some have not returned so we need to send more.
While we stay inside the NHS save lives,
And we are at home cutting cake with a knife!
We stay inside until we get bored,
But keep in mind what the virus has stored.
Less Lives Lost
By Suhaib Debbih
Home learning, less lives lost,
Missing my classmates way too much.
Finding it hard to concentrate,
Working all day from eight till late.
Home learning, less lives lost,
We have to stop it no matter the cost.
The NHS, long and hard they’ve fought,
We clap every Thursday to show our support.
Home learning, less lives lost,
Everything’s on freeze I hope it defrosts.
NHS won’t get a rest,
This situation, it’s just a test!
No More Shaking Hands
By Omar Aden
No more shaking hands.
Don’t touch your face.
Never stand too close
In a crowded place.
A virus is among us,
Crowding our land.
Jumping from one to another,
Just by the touch of our hands.
We are now at war
With an enemy unseen.
We can all stay safe
If we keep our hands clean.
Doctors and nurses fighting dusk ‘til dawn
Some feel sick; some must push on.
We must keep safe and stay indoors.
While we are inside; they fight the war.
Lockdown!
By Mohammed Hassan
Lockdown is scary.
That’s why you need to be wary.
To put a smile on faces
Don’t go places.
These times are rough.
That’s why you need to be tough.
I miss my friends.
I hate to see school end.
Heroes come in many forms.
Not all of them were capes.
When will this end?
I am always in my bed.
My family can’t see me.
Safety is the key.
Watch YouTube to see who features.
Missing my teachers.
