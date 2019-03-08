Kensal Green tots taught how to clean their teeth as part of wider initiative to combat tooth decay

Pupils a tKatharine Bruce Community Nursery in Kensal Green nursery learn how to clean their teeth Archant

Nursery children in Kensal Green have been learning how to properly clean their teeth to stop decay taking root.

Katharine Bruce Community Nursery, in Ilbert Street, is taking part in a national initiative led by the Dental Wellness Trust (DWT).

The charity is calling for government to fund oral health intiatives in schools to combat tooth decay.

The young children are taught daily how to brush their teeth along with along with advice on how to keep their gums healthy.

Approximately 36,500 children in the UK are admitted to hospital every year for tooth extractions at an average cost of £836 per child for a general anaesthetic, according to DWT.

Yvonne Cadore, nursery manager said: "Both parents and teachers have been very supportive of the tooth brushing programme in our nursery as it has provided the opportunity for children to be taught something essential alongside their friends and maintain good habits.

"It goes without saying, better dental hygiene taught at an early age will have long term benefits for children's teeth, less nursery and school days lost and better for the general health and wellbeing of our children."

Dr Saul Konviser from the DWT said: "Tooth decay remains the leading cause of hospital admissions for children, yet some parents remain oblivious as to the shocking state of their child's teeth."

DWT founder Dr Linda Greenwall added: "Whilst it's evident that our self-funded oral health prevention and tooth brushing programmes do work, we urgently need further government funding to continue providing this vital service to all children."