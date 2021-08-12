Published: 3:06 PM August 12, 2021

Tudor and Minhea Lazar got 20 level 9 and 8s between them at Claremont High - Credit: Claremont

Three sets of twins at a Kenton secondary school have aced their GCSEs with one saying "it's a good competition".

Pupils at Claremont High School, in Claremont Avenue, have achieved "excellent results" during an "immensely difficult year".

GCSEs have been assessed this year by teachers using evidence like mock exams, in-class tests, essays and coursework.

Twins Mihnea and Tudor Lazar received twenty level 9 and 8s between them.

Tudor said: ‘There’s always a degree of competition between twins, but it’s a very good competition.’

Minhea added: ‘It feels great – I expected much worse!’

Patel twins Dev and Deep scored sixteen 8s and 9s between them - Credit: Claremont High

Dev and Deep Patel scored sixteen 8s and 9s while the third set of twins in the year, Rishabesh and Rishikesh Suthaar, racked up thirteen 7 to 9 grades, and four 6s between them.

Top scorers Astha Popat, Sana Khan and Shrinidhi Sathish achieved a full sweep of ten 9s, and many other students had 7 to 9 grades.

It's a 'big relief' for Aastha Popat who got the whole fleet of 10 level 9s - Credit: Claremont High School

Aastha said: "It feels like a big relief. I worked so hard and I can see the results right here."

Firoz Wong, who received a batch of 9s and 8s, said: "I am slightly overwhelmed but amazingly happy with what I have achieved this year."

Some pupils remarked on what a challenge the pandemic academic years have been.

Abarnaya Jeevaraj is 'really happy' with her 7,8 and 9s after 'missing a lot of content' due to the pandemic - Credit: Claremont High

Abarnaya Jeevaraj, with her string of 7, 8s and 9s, said: "We didn’t really have school for almost a year and we missed a lot of content.

"But I’m really happy now with my grades."

For others there was the disappointment of not getting quite the grades they expected.

Bradley Morrison felt he "didn’t do as well as in the mocks", but still managed an impressive eight GCSEs with 7s and 8s.

Bradley Morrisson with his 7s and 8s 'did better' in his mocks but happy with his result - Credit: Claremont High

Headteacher Nicki Hyde-Boughey said: "This has been an immensely difficult year for education and our students have coped with it magnificently.

"They continue to achieve excellent results and improve year-on-year, and we are delighted that so many have achieved top grades."