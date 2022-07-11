Brondesbury school celebrates its grand opening

Guests at the opening of The Avenue School in Brondesbury - Credit: The Avenue School

A Brondesbury free school has celebrated the opening of its permanent home.

The Avenue School has opened at a site in Christchurch Avenue, having been based at temporary premises since its launch in 2019.

Managed by The Rise Partnership Trust, it provides a specialist teaching environment for pupils with a range of special educational needs, including autism and complex learning difficulties.

The new site spans four floors, including two large terraces overlooking views of London.

An opening event was held on the top terrace last Wednesday (July 6), featuring performances from the Manor School choir.

Speeches followed, from CEO Jayne Jardine MBE, operational director of Brent Council Nigel Chapman, and chair of governors and parent David Flynn.

Mr Flynn talked about the impact the school has had on his family, describing it as "committed, motivated and effective". He discussed the verbal Behaviour (VB) technique used to teach children with autism about language and communication.

Emily Williams, director of inclusion, said: "Verbal Behaviour teaching methodologies harnesses pupils' motivation for the things they need and like, making learning to communicate functional and fun."