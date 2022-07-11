News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Education

Brondesbury school celebrates its grand opening

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 2:36 PM July 11, 2022
Guests at the opening of The Avenue School in Brondesbury

Guests at the opening of The Avenue School in Brondesbury - Credit: The Avenue School

A Brondesbury free school has celebrated the opening of its permanent home.

The Avenue School has opened at a site in Christchurch Avenue, having been based at temporary premises since its launch in 2019.

Managed by The Rise Partnership Trust, it provides a specialist teaching environment for pupils with a range of special educational needs, including autism and complex learning difficulties. 

The new site spans four floors, including two large terraces overlooking views of London.

An opening event was held on the top terrace last Wednesday (July 6), featuring performances from the Manor School choir.

Speeches followed, from CEO Jayne Jardine MBE, operational director of Brent Council Nigel Chapman, and chair of governors and parent David Flynn.

Mr Flynn talked about the impact the school has had on his family, describing it as "committed, motivated and effective". He discussed the verbal Behaviour (VB) technique used to teach children with autism about language and communication.

Emily Williams, director of inclusion, said: "Verbal Behaviour teaching methodologies harnesses pupils' motivation for the things they need and like, making learning to communicate functional and fun."

Guests at the opening of The Avenue School in Brondesbury

Guests at the opening of The Avenue School in Brondesbury - Credit: The Avenue School

Brent News
West London News

Don't Miss

Alderton Close, Neasden

London Live News

Man arrested after woman's rape allegation in Neasden

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
The Field has replaced Sal's Bar and has new management

Neasden pub refused late licence amid fears around crime

Adam Shaw, LDRS Reporter

person
Stock image of a student using a laptop computer

School turns itself around after 'sexual bullying' reports

Adam Shaw, LDRS

Logo Icon
Rebecca Lowe poses in her house in Brent in west London, Britain 05 July 2022. Facundo Arrizabalaga/

Housing News

Alperton family with autistic son plead to be rehoused

Adam Shaw, LDRS Reporter

person