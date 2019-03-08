Search

Advanced search

Stars from the arts lead Black History Month presentation at Willesden primary school

PUBLISHED: 15:13 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:55 29 October 2019

Kelly and Jacaide singing. Picture: Supplied

Kelly and Jacaide singing. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Willesden primary school kids learned about the "explosion of creativity" within the African-American community in the 1920s on Monday.

Yosi, Beverly, Jacaide and Kelly. Picture: SuppliedYosi, Beverly, Jacaide and Kelly. Picture: Supplied

Playwright and documentary producer Beverly Andrews, pianist Yosi Marshall, and actors Kelly Nicholas and Jacaide Simpson visited St Mary's Church of England Primary School, in Mayo Road, for a Black History Month presentation.

Students learned about the first blues recordings, the Harlem Renaissance literary movement and a little known period of Black filmmaking headed by African-American film directors from around the country, including the pioneering Oscar Micheaux.

The group presented clips from Beverly's forthcoming documentary Women in the Blues, which seeks to highlight the achievements of Black female singers. They also performed an extract from her acclaimed new musical The Coloured Valentino, which honours one of the era's biggest stars Lorenzo Tuckor. Kelly and Jacaide performed a scene and sang a song, accompanied by Yosi.

Most Read

Two Kingsbury brothel maids among organised crime gang jailed for exploiting women

Maria Jose Carvalho and Anna Paula De Almeida Prudente. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses after knife attack on man, 28

The police cordon at the scene of a stabbing in Mordaunt Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Gold star for SEN teacher as Tina left speechless at top national teaching awards

Tina Murray, an award-winning teacher from Barham Primary. Picture: Jason Andrews

‘100pc VAR overturns that’ - Warburton says ‘big decision’ cost QPR in derby defeat

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan murder: Man ‘used car as weapon’ to kill Brent Council worker

Camisan Emanuvel has been jailed for murder after deliberately driving into a Brent Council worker in his car, causing fatal injuries. Pictures: CPS

Most Read

Two Kingsbury brothel maids among organised crime gang jailed for exploiting women

Maria Jose Carvalho and Anna Paula De Almeida Prudente. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses after knife attack on man, 28

The police cordon at the scene of a stabbing in Mordaunt Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Gold star for SEN teacher as Tina left speechless at top national teaching awards

Tina Murray, an award-winning teacher from Barham Primary. Picture: Jason Andrews

‘100pc VAR overturns that’ - Warburton says ‘big decision’ cost QPR in derby defeat

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan murder: Man ‘used car as weapon’ to kill Brent Council worker

Camisan Emanuvel has been jailed for murder after deliberately driving into a Brent Council worker in his car, causing fatal injuries. Pictures: CPS

Latest from the Kilburn Times

World Cup: Cueto cheering England after 2007 near-miss

England's Mark Cueto puts the ball down for a try in the 2007 Rugby World Cup final against South Africa, which is disallowed (pic David Davies/PA)

World Cup: Most powerful teams in final says Mitchell

England's defence coach John Mitchell during a press conference at Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo.

Warburton says it is ‘only a matter of time’ before VAR is introduced in Championship

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

QPR 1 Brentford 3: Player ratings

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly. Picture: John Walton/PA

Neasden Temple marks Diwali with spectacular firework display launched by government’s Priti Patel

Fireworks at Neasden Temple to celebrate Diwali. Picture: Yogesh Patel
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists