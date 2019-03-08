St Joseph's Catholic Primary School celebrates 50 anniversary with special mass in nearby church

Rt Rev John Sherrington attended a golden anniversary celebration at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School. Picture: Cllr Ketan Sheth Archant

More than 500 people filled a Wembley church to celebrate the golden jubilee of a local primary school.

Pupils from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School mark school's golden anniversary. Picture: Cllr Ketan Sheth Pupils from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School mark school's golden anniversary. Picture: Cllr Ketan Sheth

St Joseph's Catholic Junior School, in Chatsworth Road, marked its 50 anniversary at the parish church of the same name in the High Road.

More than 500 pupils, teachers, governors, parents, and members of the public filled the church on November 12.

The Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster, Rt Rev John Sherrington attended the service.

Years 3, 4, 5 & 6 pupils then returned to their school and put on a special performance in the assembly hall.

Cllr Ketan Sheth, a governor at the school, said: "Whenever I'm looking for a source of inspiration, I think about our young people — they inspire me every day.

"It was special joy to be with them to celebrate the golden jubilee of St Joseph's.

"I was very much impressed with the pupils' performances of their creative work about the school's patron saint as well as the head girl's and head boy's stellar speeches."