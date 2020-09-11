Kilburn school transforms dull garden into a ‘stress free zone’

St Augustine's school garden transformsfrom dull patch into a sensory space. Picture: Aga Antczak Archant

A “dull” secondary school garden in Kilburn has transformed into a calming sensory space for all those having a “rough day”.

Staff at St Augustine’s CE High School, in Oxford Road, have created a new teaching environment which doubles up as a “stress free zone from the hassle of learning”.

The zone is divided into woodland, vegetables and herbs and a “sunshine area” with different plants to create a “magical space”.

Special Educational Needs teacher Aga Antczak, who spearheaded the plan, said: “Our garden is targeted at everyone who needs a calming environment, our students as well as the people in our school community, to take a break.

“We have made sure to aim our garden at people who have had a rough day, or just need a break.

“The calming nature, inviting aroma of our lavender, mint and lemon balm is sure to help anyone with any struggles on a day-to-day basis.”

