New Roundwood School and Community Centre to open for excluded youngsters

Former Roundwood myspace Centre is to become a school for excluded youngsters. Picture: Adam Thomas Archant

A former youth centre in Roundwood is to be transformed into a new school and community centre.

Roundwood School and Community Centre will be opening its doors in January for young people aged 11 to 16.

School chiefs are looking to work with the community to develop opportunities pupils, both during and outside the school day.

Staff wish to speak with people and organisations interested in free use of the community centre in exchange for “occasional small group tuition” including sport, drama, dance or other classes.

The former Roundwood Youth Centre will now serve youngsters who have been excluded from mainstream schools or whose needs are not being met in mainstream education.

The school is part of The Beckmead Trust, which specialises in support for traumatised children and young people with social, emotional and mental health issues (SEMH), autism and challenging behaviour.

Pupils will be moved back into mainstream provision wherever appropriate.

They will also work to guide students into secure employment and a”chieve strong post-school outcomes”,

Headteacher Juan Fernandez, said he was “thrilled” to be opening “in just a few short months”. “Every child deserves success and the opportunity to be the very best version of themselves. We aim to provide a caring, nurturing environment where children can re-discover themselves and grow to understand what they are capable of,”

He added: “We look forward to working with the community to ensure the children of Brent are given the very best opportunity to succeed. We want to work closely with education, community and third sector partners across the borough and beyond, and welcome ideas for activities we can offer in both Roundwood School and our Community Centre.”

Dr Jonty Clark OBE, Beckmead Trust’s chief executive, said: Our wonderful new Roundwood School in Brent will provide activities for young people in the school and the local area through our integrated youth offer in the Community Centre.

“Our approach is underpinned by a belief in young people and in understanding how they can flourish.”

Organisations wishing to work with the Trust can contact roundwoodoffice@beckmeadtrust.org.