Roe Green Strathcona: Wembley pupils and striking staff storm Brent Civic Centre against school's proposed closure

Striking Strathcona staff and pupils peacefully storm Brent Civic Centre to make their feeling known. Picture: Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Jonathan Goldberg

Dozens of primary pupils and their striking staff peacefully stormed Brent's Town Hall with a loud message to save their school.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Strathcona pupils join staff at Brent Civic Centre to protest possible closure of their school, Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Strathcona pupils join staff at Brent Civic Centre to protest possible closure of their school, Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Staff, children, parents and union reps supporting Roe Green Strathcona Primary School 'occupied' the steps inside Brent Civic Centre yesterday afternoon.

It was the second strike by staff since Brent's cabinet launched a formal consultation on the future of the Strathcona Road school on June 17.

Some 99.4 per cent of people consulted had made objections during an earlier informal consultation, but the council says demand for school places is falling.

It has already agreed to cut the upper age limit from 11 (Year 6) to seven (Year 2), which teachers said was "setting them up to fail".

As the group sang their campaign song and waved their colourful placards, supporters handed out leaflets to those working in the centre and to the public.

Siluan Buliga, a Year 5 pupil who was there with his mother Oana, said: "I learnt to speak English with the help of the teachers. Without the school we won't have knowledge as school is education. I am really sad."

His mother Oana added: "The school is like a family. From the cooks to the teachers, all the staff work together. The school has been a great support and the children have done very well. I want to choose Strathcona for my next child who will be coming into Reception but Brent won't let me."

Noreen Ahmed has had children at the school since it opened. She said, "My son has become more confident and opened up since going to Strathcona. They support the whole family as they did when I had health problems. They are like a family."

Staff at Roe Green Strathcona hold second strike over possible school closure Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Staff at Roe Green Strathcona hold second strike over possible school closure Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

The Strathcona site was previously used as a disability centre for adults and over the last five years Brent have invested "considerable sums of money" to update the site for ongoing educational use.

The school was opened in 2014 and given permanent status two years later.

Union reps have proposed to the council the school is used for approved provision for autistic and vulnerable children, not closed.

Kiri Tunks, Joint National President of NEU addressed the group praising them for their "brave actions in speaking out" against their school being closed.

NEU London members Stefan Simms and Hank Roberts, and representatives of Brent Trades Council also addressed the crowd.

Mary Adossides, Chair Brent Trades Council said, "Brent Trades Council send a message of sport and solidarity to the striking staff of Roe Green Strathcona. Their fight in defence of education and jobs is a remarkable test of their determination to ensure the best for the children of Brent. May they win!"

Lesley Gouldbourne, Brent NEU Secretary said, "The Strathcona staff have shown great dignity and unity in their fight to keep their fantastic unit open.

Shame on Brent Council for not listening to them".

Cllr Muhammed Butt has previously said: "We need to have a full discussion to ensure we take the right steps going forward."

He has been contacted for further comment.