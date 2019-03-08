Search

Roe Green Strathcona School to close after Brent Council cabinet rubber stamps decision

PUBLISHED: 17:07 10 September 2019

Roe Green Strathcona School's protest outside Brent Civic Centre as the council's cabinet decides the school's future. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Roe Green Strathcona School's protest outside Brent Civic Centre as the council's cabinet decides the school's future. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Jonathan Goldberg

Brent Council has voted to close Roe Green Strathcona Primary School, after a vote by the council's cabinet on Monday.

Roe Green Strathcona School's protest outside Brent Civic Centre as the council's cabinet decides the school's future. Picture: Jonathan GoldbergRoe Green Strathcona School's protest outside Brent Civic Centre as the council's cabinet decides the school's future. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

The school in Strathcona Road will close at the end of July 2022. There will be no more admissions at the end of this school year. Meanwhile the age range of Roe Green Infant School will shrink from 3-11 years old to 3-7 years old.

Before the meeting campaigners protested outside of the civic centre, holding placards saying: "Small School, Big Ideas. Brent, pick on someone your own size."

Teachers went on strike on the same day in a bid to help save their school.

According to Brent Council, the move comes in response to shrinking school rolls. It was initially opened as a 210-place school in 2014, with 30 children in each year group.

Yet fewer pupils have been applying since it opened. That year 34 pupils started the year in the reception class. This year there is just seven.

Council planners believe the demand for places will continue to reduce until 2022 when there is a small increase.

In 2018/2019 12pc of reception places went spare. When the school opened there was 34 pupils in the reception class. This year there was just seven.

A consultation took place this summer. 541 respondees urged the council to reconsider, in stark contrast to the one who supported it.

During a protest outside the civic centre in Wembley in June, teachers asked why Brent's administration was continuing to expand other primary schools while saying there was an oversupply of places.

At its latest Ofsted inspection, the state school was rated "outstanding."

Labour councillor Jumbo Chan said: "Under the current context of a decade-long assault on public education, Labour councils should be doing everything possible to retain and strengthen their local authority schools. It would be most unfortunate if the opposite approach were taken here in Brent.

"The council should listen to the 99.8% of teachers, parents and other members of the public who have formally expressed their opposition to the council's proposals to abandon Roe Green Strathcona, and shelve their plans. A Labour council should be supporting hardworking and loyal teachers, parents and students- including working with them properly to explore all alternatives- not casting them away."

