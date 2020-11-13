Remembrance Day 2020: Harlesden primary school pupils dress up to mark Armistice Day

Pupils and staff at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School mark Remembrance Day. Picture: St Joseph's Archant

Harlesden primary school pupils marked Remembrance Day by dressing up as various characters present in global conflicts.

Pupils and staff of St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Primary School, in Goodson Road, reflected on the importance of Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day on November 11.

They dressed up as various characters including soldiers, nurses, doctors, pilots, farm workers and refugees to help them empathise and to understand more about what others have experienced.

Headteacher Dawn Titus said: “We thought about the sacrifices made by generations before us so that we can enjoy freedom today. While we are in a season of COVID-19 restrictions, we still have so much to be thankful for and most of us can still experience a good quality of life.

We considered the historical significance of world conflicts, particularly World War One and World War Two, and we learned about the children in the world who are living in war zones today.”

Mrs Titus said pupils also took the time to think about those who are living in post-war communities where people are trying to rebuild basic and essential facilities such as homes and hospitals.

She added: “In a similar manner to the community spirit often present during times of conflict, our school family is supporting each other through food donations to help those in current difficulties.

“We are in the midst of a global pandemic but everyone is ‘digging deep’ to ensure we are all keeping safe and well.

“We all hope that the world will never again see the devastation of a global war, but we can learn so much from the efforts and determination of those who have lived through such times.

“This is why we remember; to honour those who have won our freedom and to learn from what they experienced so we can face today’s challenges with gratitude, humility and hope.”