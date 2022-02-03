QPCS: School's 3G pitch gets planning permission

A controversial flood-lit 3G pitch is set to be built on Queen’s Park Community School grounds after planning permission was granted.

Brent Council’s decision ends a two-year battle that has seen the secondary’s appeals to replace their ‘waterlogged’ fields clash with the Brondesbury Park Residents Association.

The school (QPCS) put in their application for an artificial turf pitch, floodlighting and fencing adjoining Tiverton Green in May 2020. The school said it could be used for at least 90 minutes per day and then available for commercial lettings.

Councillor Erica Gbajumo, Labour member for Brondesbury Park, said: “I am absolutely delighted for the pupils at QPCS that the 3G pitch has finally been approved by Brent’s planning committee.”

Neighbours of Queen's Park Community School oppose 3G football pitch plans and premises licence threat. Picturre: Jörg Mohaupt - Credit: Archant

Brondesbury Park Residents Association rallied against plans, claiming the traffic, light and noise into the evening would blight the neighbourhood.

A statement from the group after the decision read: “Residents are bitterly disappointed and upset that this application was waved through without justification of real need, without proper scrutiny, and without any adequate mitigation against the significant daily disruption we will all be exposed to.

“Residents maintain their firm view that this development is completely inappropriate, intrusive to the well-being of the residents and the character of the area, poorly located and detrimental to the local natural environment.”

However, the association is planning to continue its opposition.

The statement added: “We are now considering our next steps and taking advice on having this unjust decision judicially reviewed.”

Cllr Gbajumo, who was criticised by the association for her stance, did not hold back with her feelings towards opponents - calling their effort “dismal”.

“Politics is about finding compromise and while I know not everyone will agree with the outcome,” she said.

“It can be of absolutely no dispute that giving students a new facility to exercise, practise and hone their talents is a win for everyone in the community.”

She added: “London is not a city that stands still and nor will Brondesbury Park ward.”

Queen’s Park Community School has been approached for comment.