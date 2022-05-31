'Good' Ofsted rating for Willesden day nursery
- Credit: Google
Nuffy Bear Day Nursery in Willesden has impressed Ofsted inspectors enough to be given a ‘good’ rating.
The pre-school in Sidmouth Road was visited in April and this week the report revealed it had maintained its grade from the last inspection in 2018.
Ofsted found Nuffy Bear was ‘good’ in all four key areas of inspection; the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
The inspector wrote: “Children play and learn in a positive and caring environment. They have built strong relationships with their peers and adults in the setting.
“This supports their emotional well-being effectively. Children smile as they arrive and settle quickly into the routine.”
As for ways to improve, the report noted that parents commented they would like more opportunities to contribute to their children's learning.
It added: “Staff are positive about the learning and development opportunities they receive.
“The manager's good induction, support and training opportunities enable staff to understand their roles and responsibilities.”